Nollywood star Sharon Okpamen passes away after childbirth

Okpamen reportedly fell into a coma after giving birth...

Nollywood is mourning the passing of actress and producer Sharon Okpamen, who died just weeks after giving birth to her second baby girl.

The news of her passing was confirmed on Saturday by movie producer Stanley Ontop on Instagram.

According to multiple reports, Okpamen’s death was due to childbirth complications.

Tribune reports that the 35-year-old TV star fell into a coma after giving birth.

The arrival of Okpamen’s daughter, Osarhues, was announced on her Instagram page on 31 July.

“To God be the glory, OSARHUESE is here. 9 months ended in praise, God [you] are great,” the post read.

Tributes pour in for Sharon Okpamen

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Okpamen.

Among the many heartfelt messages, Ezekiel Wilfred wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “A mother’s love is eternal, even when her time with us is not. May we honour the memories of those who gave their lives for the gift of life, and work towards a future where every mother can live to nurture and cherish her child. Rest in peace, Sharon Okpamen.”

And just today i saw a post that said “a pregnant woman is a walking corpse until she gives birth…” 💔💔 condolences to her loved ones yoh Thixo yaze yabuhlungu into emehlele August 25, 2024

Rest in Peace ma. May the family left behind be comforted by the Holy Spirit. — Osaze (@emmysong2) August 26, 2024

Sharon Okpamen began her acting journey in 2010 with the film Touch Not My Crown, a role she was reportedly offered by the late legendary actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

Since then, Okpamen has appeared in many other Nigerian movies, mostly in Yoruba-language films.

Beyond her on-screen roles, Okpamen was a successful film producer, and was also an entrepreneur and a humanitarian, making a significant impact on and off the screen.

