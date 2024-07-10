Sonia Pule confirms divorce from Booth, takes Marula Cheesecake Passion across the world

"Now that the divorce is finalised, I can focus on scaling...”

Matthew Booth and Sonia Pule’s divorce have been finalised. Picture: Twitter/X

Model and businesswoman Sonia Pule is ready to take her business global after finalising her divorce from soccer legend Matthew Booth.

Pule and Booth, whose marriage faced challenges due to Booth’s alleged infidelity, officially ended their union a few days ago.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, Pule confirmed, “The dissolution of my marriage was granted on 28 June this year.”

Pule said with her divorce finalised, she is focused on expanding her business, The Marula Cheesecake Passion, internationally.

She started the Marula Cheesecake Passion brand shortly after she went public about her marital challenges.

She explained that the brand’s name was inspired by what the public termed “CheesecakeGate.”

This was after her then-husband, allegedly baked cheesecake for his alleged mistress in their home.

Pule on taking her business abroad

“The response has been positive to a point where I now have four product ranges. These include five different varieties of liqueur, something I achieved within five months of the launch.

“The highlight has been interest to export to Brazil. Now that the divorce is finalised, I can focus on scaling,” she said.

Pule’s product line includes alcoholic ice cream, alcoholic frozen yoghurt, and five liqueurs ranging from clear salted caramel to butterscotch, rose, and raspberry.

“Everything under the Marula Cheesecake Passion brand has nuances and a sense of marula and cheesecake with a dash of love potion to enhance the passion; that’s a secret ingredient protected by intellectual property,” she said.

Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, Pule emphasised the importance of perseverance and seeking guidance.

“Block out external noise and just do it. Seek advice from those who have walked the journey and be cautious of unsolicited advice. There are no failures, only lessons that will help you succeed in future ventures.”

Pule also teased upcoming products, including an alcoholic lollipop and a chilli and chocolate-flavoured liqueur, set to be available soon.

