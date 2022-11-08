‘CheesecakeGate’: Tweeps react to Matthew Booth’s cheesecake affair

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Oh boy. It’s a cheating scandal that no one expected. Model and wife of former soccer star Matthew Booth, Sonia Booth, spilled the beans on her husband’s alleged affair, including his unforgiveable betrayal with the ‘vanishing cheesecake’.

Sonia and the name Booth are trending heavily on Twitter after she posted several stories detailing her husband’s alleged affair.

Despite the shocking claims, the story of the cheesecake baffled and left people speechless at the lengths the sports presenter went to to please his alleged mistress.

Sonia said she decided to go public after meeting with the husband of Bongani Moller (the alleged mistress). Matthew had been using their joint bank account and her vehicle, which has a tracker in it, to entertain Bongani.

Cheesecakegate

One of the other biggest betrayals was Booth being caught making a cheesecake in the middle of the night which his wife thought was for their son’s birthday.

“2 weeks ago I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate’s bday) @MatthewBoothZA bakes…at night, I was fast asleep already.

“In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate’s bday. Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge, the entire cake, not even a taste nor 3 slices nyana for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves.”

Sonia said she was also mad that the cheesecake was placed in one of her Tupperware containers, which didn’t return for some time. And when it did, she left it in the garage where her husband parks his car for him to know she knew who it was really for.

Netitizens couldn’t believe the former centre-back had allegedly done this to his family and South Africans did what they do best when reacting to ‘serious matters,’ making a mockery of it.

Funniest reactions to Matthew Booth’s cheesecakegate:

Gents will bake a cheesecake for their side and have the nerve to say they cheated ka mistake. How do you measure 5 tablespoons of margerine ka mistake?— Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) November 7, 2022

Matthew Booth left this after baking the cheesecake pic.twitter.com/lZlOAXdYCL— Bathong! (@meisie_modiga) November 7, 2022

Men don’t even cheat quietly anymore. You really think your wife won’t notice you BAKING a cheesecake in the middle of the night and it’s suddenly gone the next morning ????— Mbarlieee (@MbaliMacu) November 7, 2022

the kids being disappointed about the cheesecake is what pushed my sister off the edge. i understand.— female trait ????????‍♀️ (@itssnaz_) November 7, 2022

Bongani’s lashes and nails are whats pissing me off more than the cheesecake— bhut’ omdala (@MprueDie) November 7, 2022

Mathew Booth giving us lazy analysis on SupersportTV because he stayed up until 3am baking a cheesecake from scratch for the mistress ????— Gastro (@Gastro_o) November 7, 2022

He baked a cheesecake at his house with his wife and kids inside and left with all of it to give it to his side married girl whom took it and fed it to her husband and kids. Kanti what the hell are these people doing????????? WHAT IS THIS?— LizaX (@LizaNjee) November 7, 2022