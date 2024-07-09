‘Caught between Little Mermaid and Ursula’ – Lamiez Holworthy explains Durban July look

Lamiez dazzled in a stunning dress designed by Masango by Siphosihle.

Lamiez Holworthy was undeniably one of the best dressed at this year’s edition of Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The TV and Radio personality dazzled in a stunning Ursula-inspired dress designed by Sihle of Masango by Siphosihle.

She shared that her look was a creative fusion, caught between embodying the Little Mermaid and offering a unique take on Ursula.

She added: “They paint Ursula as being this wicked witch. Our twist on it is how beautiful, regal, and just stunning Ursula wanted to be. In essence, she envied the Little Mermaid. She just wanted to be beautiful.”

Lamiez said she hopes that she inspired other women with her stunning outfit.

“I guess this is Ursula’s time now through me. I’m hoping that for any other woman of any shape, any size, who has felt like she is the Ursula in their movie, in that any other woman who looks at other women and yearns to be as pretty or as confident, I hope that this look inspires you and shows that you can, and you are.”

ALSO READ: ‘Looks like a school project’ − Were these the worst dressed celebs at Durban July 2024?

‘A pearly vision’

Amongst other stars, Sihle also created a breathtaking pearly dress for actress Phuthi Khomo.

Before the event, Phuthi expressed her excitement about collaborating with Masango by Siphosihle.

She told The Citizen that the inspiration for her dress came from the ocean’s waves and the idea of flowing with the tide.

“We were inspired by things that come from the ocean and get washed up on shore by the waves, like pearls and shiny treasures.

“So yes, the idea is to look like a mermaid that just washed up on shore, walking amongst the people. I wanted an outfit that exudes confidence, elegance, and movement,” she added.

NOW READ: SA photographer bags prestigious awards in France, walks away with more than R90K

PLEASE NOTE: We have relaunched a new app for a better experience. Please update your old app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.