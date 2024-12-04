‘A virgin and devout Christian’: Sophia Rain reveals she made over R780 million on OnlyFans

'This career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7'

Model Sophia Rain recently revealed that she earned over $43.5 million (about R789 197 880) on OnlyFans.

The Miami-based social media influencer shared that the earnings were accumulated between November 2023 last year and November this year.

“Big thank you to my top spender for being there since the beginning,” she wrote on X.

Sophia’s post sparked mixed reactions, with many netizens questioning the legitimacy of her claims. The 20-year-old went as far as making a video to prove that her OnlyFans receipts were legitimate.

According to The Daily Mail, Sophia is currently the highest earner on OnlyFans. However, the OnlyFans star said she does not encourage young girls to follow the same path.

“I do not want girls to think, ‘Oh, if Sophia Rain is making this, I should do it too’. This career is not sunshine and rainbows 24/7, and if you don’t make it big, it will NOT be worth it.

“Anyone who is doing it, I wish you all success, but please don’t quit your jobs for this,” she wrote.

Sophia Rain on being ‘a virgin and devout Christian’

In a YouTube interview a few weeks ago, Sophia revealed that despite her job, she is a virgin and a devout Christian.

“I’m a virgin. I’m a virgin to this day, and I’m a Christian. And I don’t plan to do hardcore [explicit] content on OnlyFans… I don’t do anything with anyone else on my OnlyFans. It is just me.”

Sophia is a big deal not only on OnlyFans but also on other social media platforms like Instagram, where she has 5 million followers, and TikTok, where she boasts over 9 million followers.

