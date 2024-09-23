Golden girl Tatjana Smith inspires self-belief [VIDEO]

South Africa’s golden girl and most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith has encouraged people to believe in themselves if they want to achieve great heights.

Smith called time on her career as a professional athlete after winning a gold and a silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games to add to the two medals she won in Tokyo three years ago.

She retired as the country’s most successful participant at the Olympics in history.

Embrace the unknown: Just be yourself, says Olympic champions

Being the unique you

Speaking to The Citizen on sidelines of the Huawei launch in Barcelona, Smith said South Africans should believe in themselves like she did.

“I always have the line saying a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer. Not necessarily faster breaking records, but the fastest for yourself and being the unique you. It’s really just enjoying those moments and having a smile on your face and just taking that all in.”

“Honestly, I think we wouldn’t be where we were if we had many regrets. We’re so fortunate that the things that we go through in life has helped us grow to become the champions that we were. I think just to say, believe in yourself,” Smith said.

Keep being you

Four-time Olympic champion long distance runner Sir Mo Farah was also in attendance. He encouraged people to aspire for greater heights.

“Don’t be afraid. I think a lot of youngsters, particularly at a certain age, are afraid of what’s going to happen. What’s the outcome going to be? We almost get scared. I would just say, enjoy it. Keep on smiling. Keep being you.”

Smith and Farah champion innovation

In the world of sports, few names resonate with such legendary status as Smith and Farah. Both are Olympians, both are world record holders and last week they stood together as Huawei wearables campaigns brought together at the innovation launch in Barcelona.

The two athletes, from different sporting disciplines, have a shared understanding of what it takes to be the best and how technology, like the wearables they champion, can change the lives of athletes.

