Dive into the deep end of mermaiding: Storm makes waves

Ok. So, fairy tales and mythology about mermaids are one thing. Meeting one in real life, the stuff of fairy tails (pun intended) and legend. And while Candice Storm wasn’t born from Neptune and dons her monofin to cavort in the water, her passion for all things aquatic is infectious. It rubs off enough during a chinwag to make anyone want to role-play and splash.

Storm’s love for all things mermaid-like began in her childhood but finally took shape in her early forties. “When I was about six, I remember watching a show called The Man From Atlantis, and I tried to swim like the characters, using the same dolphin motion they used in the show,” she said. “Since then, I’ve always been fascinated by mermaids, by their beauty and their power.” But what started as a fascination has become not just a way of life, but a living.

“When I wear my tail and dive into the ocean, I feel connected, but not just to the water, but to the creatures that live there. Dolphins, seals, fish—they all respond to you differently when you’re in the water with a tail. They don’t see you as a threat; they’re curious, and they come up to you. It felt like they recognised me as part of their world.

“It’s a surreal experience to have these intelligent creatures interact with you in a way that feels so personal, like they’re welcoming you into their ocean family.” She described the feeling as goddess-like, a powerful sense of belonging to the natural world.

The mermaid movement Storm has created is rooted in the rich history of mermaid mythology. For centuries, humans have told tales of mermaids, from the sirens of Greek mythology to the water nymphs of ancient Europe and the mythical African Mami Wata.

These creatures were often portrayed as dangerous, luring men to their doom, or as benevolent beings who helped sailors survive at sea. Storm said he believes that there’s more to these myths than mere legend.

“It’s fascinating to think about how mermaids show up in so many cultures, on completely different continents,” she said. “It makes you wonder — were there mermaids once, or are we tapping into something ancestral, something that connects us to the water and the creatures in it?”

Mermaiding is a way of life

But what started as a fascination has become not just a way of life, but a living. Storm instructs people to tune into the mermaid way of life. It’s free diving, and even the global diving institute PADI certifies mermaid-like diving. Storm is an instructor.

“There is a great sporting aspect to mermaiding,” she said. “It’s a fantastic workout and I have students from as young as thirteen through to seniors in their seventies. Wearing a tail isn’t easy—you’ve got to train your body to move in ways that are different from normal swimming.”

It can be a bit dangerous, too. Swimming with your legs bound in a monofin is no small feat “Yes, it’s risky,” Storm said. “Your legs are tied together, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, you could get into trouble. But that’s why we train. We practice rescue drills, we learn how to release the tail quickly in an emergency, and we make sure we’re always diving with a buddy.”

Long-time friend and mermaid partner Mandy Gordon, one of the first people she trained in mermaiding, said that the tails are heavy. “It’s not just for show — you must be strong to swim in them, especially when you’re free-diving. But once you get the hang of it, it’s like entering another world.”

Gordon said that it also had a major impact on her self-confidence. “It really helped me come out of my shell,” she said. “At first, I had no self-confidence. I didn’t think I could ever fit in anywhere,” she shared. “But when I met Candice and started training, I found my tribe. The mermaid community is filled with people who are accepting, who see the world the way I do, and who love the ocean as much as I do. It’s not just about swimming—it’s about finding yourself.”

Beyond cosplay, driven by ocean passion

For Storm and Gordon, it’s a full-body experience that requires dedication, physical fitness, and a passion for the environment. “It’s so much more than cosplay,” Storm said. “There’s a deep connection to the ocean, a desire to protect it, and a physicality that you can’t ignore.”

Storm, who also practices as a life coach, teaches yoga and burlesque dancing from her studio in Bedfordview and will be sharing her mermaid life at the Serenity Festival which takes place on 26 and 27 October at Klitsgras Drumming in Garsfontein, Pretoria.

