Terry Pheto mum after SIU freezes her assets

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Friday obtained a preservation order from the High Court of South Africa to freeze assets estimated at R25 million, one of the implicated parties is actress Terry Pheto.

Netcitizens were in disbelief when the SIU confirmed Pheto may have been one of the beneficiaries in property fraud, as the SIU investigates the affairs of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

SIU said nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i and two ocean basket franchises in the East Rand with a combined value of approximately R25 million had been seized.

The acquisition of the properties was allegedly funded by the Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) with money they had received, under the auspices of grant funding, from the NLC.

Terry Pheto implicated in SIU report

Moitheri Pheto, the real name Terry Pheto was listed amongst nine others who have been prohibited from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating, or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable and movable properties.

“The luxury properties, therefore, constitute proceeds of unlawful activities hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the application for final forfeiture,” said the SIU on Friday.

Pheto is a well-known actress for her roles in the Oscar winning movie Tsotsi, Mandela Long Walk to Freedom starring Idris Elba and appearances on the iconic soapie Bold and The Beautiful.

The well-respected actress was recently cast on the American version of the King Shaka TV series by ShowTime.

“Honoured to be part of this important story and [an] incredible cast,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Citizen reached out to Pheto for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Of late, Pheto has had partnership deals with Nivea and champagne company Moet Chandon. She last posted a celebration hosted by Moet Chandon to mark Champagne Day about a week ago. Over the years, the brand partnerships she has done have been in the luxury industry.

Twitter was in a frenzy when the news broke, some were baffled at how Pheto, considered to have an illustrious career abroad and locally, was allegedly linked to property fraud.

Twitter reacts to Pheto implicated in SIU report

Terry Pheto being implicated in corruption is the news I never thought I’ll ever hear. Now it explains why her life has remained luxurious even without her doing much acting and film making. This country is a crime scene ????— Zinhle ???????? (@Zinhleputinn) November 4, 2022

I been winning R15 all my life since I started playing lotto kanti u Terry Pheto otya iimali zam ???? pic.twitter.com/g96SOeMtLs— Rhadebe ???? (@Xozam1) November 4, 2022

South Africa is really a movie.abo Terry Pheto,after all the money they’ve been making in the movie industry abroad,allegedly they still went on to loot the National lottery funds?— The Real KING OF THE JUNGLE (@EdwardthembaSa) November 4, 2022