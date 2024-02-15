‘The recognizable face of corruption’: Mzansi reacts at Terry Pheto lotto fraud allegations

The 'Tsotsi' actress is implicated alongside her sister and the well-known fashion designer, Thula Sindi.

Actress Terry Pheto has reportedly been implicated in more lotto fraud allegations, this time allegedly alongside her sister and fashion designer Thula Sindi.

In 2022, Terry’s name was among the nine names that were released by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in connection with the acquisition of properties funded by money received from Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) through grant funding from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

Shedding light on Terry’s implication, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explained in an interview with Newzroom Afrika that her name appeared in connection to the property that she was staying in.

“Her name is there because the property that she is staying in or one that she owns has been bought with money that is from the Lottery commission,” he said.

The actress’ luxurious home was then sold for almost R3.9 million last year.

Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi embroiled in lotto fraud allegations

Terry and Thula are reportedly under investigation for allegedly stealing R5 million of the lotto money that was issued for a charity project.

The SIU says that the NLC granted R5 million to Zibisibix, a non-profit company for a chicken farm project in December 2018.

After receiving the R5 million, the money was moved from the charity’s account to Terry, her sister, and Thula’s bank accounts.

Terry got R3.2 million in her personal and business accounts, and her sister got R124 000 and R315 000. Thula’s business also got R140 000.

The Citizen has reached out to Terry and Thula for a comment. This article will be updated when they respond.

Social media reactions

