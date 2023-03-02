‘The Black Door’ actor caught up in cheating scandal

Kaunda Selisho

The lead actor on e.tv’s late-night drama, The Black Door, Zamani Mbatha has found life imitating art as he was fingered in a cheating scandal by his popular girlfriend.

Mbatha has been trending for two days straight after YouTuber Sni Mhlongo not only revealed that they were dating but said that she had caught him in bed with another woman.

She posted and then deleted a short clip on her Instagram stories showing a man looking through the drawer of a bedside table while a woman lay under the covers of the bed with her face obscured.

“@zamani_mbatha damn been dating a cheater this whole time,” read the caption over the video.

After finding HIM in bed , sorry that was a typo 🫶

Who is Sni Mhlongo?

Snikiwe ‘Sni’ Mhlongo (born 25 December 1997) is a South African social media influencer and YouTuber.

She is also the daughter of actress Brenda Mhlongo.

Sni has hundreds of thousands of followers across her platforms where she shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.

She is rumoured to have been dating Zamani Mbatha for three years.

Taking to her Twitter in the midst of the cheating scandal, Sni claimed that Zamani had requested they keep their relationship under wraps as being in a relationship did not align with his brand as a young sex symbol.

Explaining the excuses Zamani had given her, Sni tweeted: "Being single, being a bachelor, a man crush, it's my brand. We can't post each other" lol weh.

“Being single, being a bachelor, a man crush, it’s my brand. We can’t post each other” lol weh— king of the garden (@snimhlongo) March 1, 2023

Who is Zamani Mbatha?

Zamani Mbatha is a young actor who is also the younger brother of Nomzamo Mbatha.

The 24-year-old is best known for his breakout role in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isithembiso where he played Zamani.

He has since starred in films like Jiva! On Netflix as well as shows like Is’phindiselo and Rhythm City.

At the time of writing, he played the character of Khaya on e.tv Drama The Black Door. Khaya is a long-distance truck driver who shared a dream of owning a fleet of buses with his older brother, Chuma.

Unbeknownst to the family, Chuma lived a double life that resulted in him getting murdered, leaving behind a hefty debt that Khaya found himself liable for.

“To repay the money stolen by his brother, he’s thrust into a seedy world of sex, drugs and tender fraud,” explained e.tv in a statement.

After the cheating scandal made headlines, social media users poked fun at Zamani for staying in character.

Zamani be like "i was tryna practice my role for black door" 😭😐🤣 pic.twitter.com/Cn3D9jdHfS— Sekgwari_Mampuru (@sekgwari_bauba) March 1, 2023

At the time of writing, he had not commented on the matter and attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.

