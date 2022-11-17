WATCH: The Kiffness cat song played on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Comedian and music artist The Kiffness, real name David Scott, was left bemused after he found out he made it onto the popular The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He posted on Wednesday that he made it onto the segment “Do not play” for his viral, “How to make a song with your neighbour’s cat” song. The segment spotlights songs that aren’t the best to listen to even if they are catchy.

The Kiffness on Fallon

The Kiffness shared the video on his social media accounts, and wrote: “I made it onto @fallontonight last night.”

The viral song, How to make a song with your neighbour’s cat was released last month and has had over 1.1 million views on YouTube thus far.

Oh my gosh, this is so surreal! Thanks @jimmyfallon ❤️



When I saw @questlove & @theroots jamming on top of my cat song I nearly died #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZWRR9SpThL— The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) November 16, 2022

Kimmel thought the song wasn’t bad at all, “I think it’s a hit,” he said.

Congratulations poured in for The Kiffness, including from fellow artists such as Goldfish and Goodluck.

The Kiffness’s cat video shows people a nine-step process of collaborating with a noisy cat next door.

Picture: Screengrab

Viral videos

Over the last two years, he has made headlines for his controversial videos on topics such as comparing EFF leader Julius Malema to Adolf Hilter.

A comparison netizens were not happy about.

Scott made the comparison in a YouTube video, which was inspired by a similar sentiment shared by the DA in response to the EFF’s protest outside Brackenfell High School following a racist incident at the school in 2020.

“The Nazis had the brown shirts that went around terrorizing minorities, South Africa has the red shirts #BrackenfellHigh,” tweeted the DA.

“It’s actually quite scary how similar the parallels are… we can learn from history and make sure history isn’t repeated here in South Africa,” said Scott.

On a lighter note, he also went viral for his tutorial on how to pronounce and sing the classic tune of Miriam Makeba’s iconic Qongqothwane popularly known as The Click Song.

“If I can get the clicks, I promise you, anyone can,” said Scott.

The Kiffness recently returned from Germany after his successful international tour.

He wrote: “My first international tour was a huge success. Thank you to all my German fans for coming out & selling out the venues & for bringing such positive vibes.”

