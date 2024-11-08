Three charged after Liam Payne’s drug-related death

The toxicology report indicated that Payne had been using drugs and alcohol for at least 72 hours before his death.

Argentine prosecutors revealed on Thursday that Liam Payne consumed cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant before his death.

The former One Direction singer died last month after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Authorities announced that three people have been charged with supplying Payne with drugs. One is also facing charges for abandoning him in a vulnerable state.

The toxicology report, shared with his family, indicated that Payne had been using drugs and alcohol for at least 72 hours before his death.

Payne, 31, fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel on 16 October.

He suffered multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding. An autopsy confirmed these injuries were consistent with a fall, and prosecutors ruled out self-harm or external involvement in his death.

They reported that Payne may not have been fully conscious when he fell. Hotel staff had called emergency services earlier, reporting a guest who was “overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol” and damaging his room.

The case also involves a hotel employee. Two others are accused of supplying him with cocaine, including one individual who had accompanied Payne regularly during his stay.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne: Fans gather at hotel after One Direction star falls to death in Buenos Aires

Payne’s death a wake-up call for the music industry’s role in mental health

Payne’s death has sparked conversations about the mental health responsibilities of the music industry, especially for young stars.

Originally from Wolverhampton, England, Payne spoke publicly about his battles with substance abuse and the pressures of early fame.

He first auditioned for The X Factor at 14 and later, at 16. He found success when the show formed One Direction with him and fellow members Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

The band sold over 70 million albums and performed in front of millions globally before going on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

In the years after, Payne saw moderate solo success but struggled to maintain his career momentum.

Payne is survived by a seven-year-old boy, Bear, with Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy.

NOW READ: What is pink cocaine? Party drug named in Diddy lawsuit found in Liam Payne’s body