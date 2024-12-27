Thuli P cancels shows due to illness

Thuli P's management said she will resume performances once she has fully recovered.

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo, known as Thuli P, has cancelled all her performances for the remainder of the year.

Her management released a statement saying she is unwell and unfit to perform.

“We regret to inform you that Thuli P will not be able to attend any shows scheduled for 26–31 December 2024.

“This decision has been made due to the fact that she’s [fallen] sick and is not fit enough to perform,” the statement read.

The management apologised for the inconvenience caused to ticket holders and those who had made plans to attend the shows.

They added that they were making efforts to reschedule the performances, promising a successful and enjoyable experience once Thuli P recovers.

“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may bring.

“We appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our audience and clients. Your patience and understanding during this time mean the world to us.”

Thuli P’s first mixtape

A few weeks ago, Thuli P released her first mixtape, which she described as the beginning of her music journey.

She first ventured into music in 2017 and has since established herself as a popular DJ.

Last year, she teamed up with Slenda Da Dancing DJ to form the dynamic duo called 2Faced.

The pair said they aimed to bridge the gap between Amapiano and Gqom with their performances.

“Prepare to be enticed by this unique experience where two genres unite on stage, creating a mesmerising musical fusion. 2Faced invites you to embrace the duality of sound and embark on a musical journey like no other,” read the Instagram post.

However, Thuli P and Slenda Da Dancing DJ reportedly parted ways a few months ago.

