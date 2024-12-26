22nd edition of Durban Jazz Festival postponed

The event was scheduled to take place on the Day of Goodwill.

For the first time in its 22-year history, the Durban Jazz Festival has been postponed.

The highly anticipated event was initially scheduled to take place on Thursday, 26 December, at the Durban ICC.

‘Logistical challenges’ behind Durban Jazz Festival postponement

In a statement, the organisers said the event was postponed due to “logistical challenges”.

“This difficult decision was made in light of logistical challenges that have impacted the event’s preparations and our ability to deliver the world-class experience our attendees, artists, and partners deserve.”

The organisers also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of attendees and performers.

They confirmed that efforts are being made to reschedule the event, and a new date will be announced soon.

“We deeply value the enthusiasm of our patrons and the incredible artists who were set to perform.

“We are actively working to set a new date and will provide updates as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Tickets and refunds

The festival team said purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event.

They added that refund options will also be available for those unable to attend on the new date.

Ticket prices ranged from R350 for general to R6,000 for VVIP.

“Detailed information on the refund and rescheduling process will be communicated shortly.

“We look forward to celebrating the vibrant spirit of jazz with you soon.”

