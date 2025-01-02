‘After Zolani’s departure, we took quite a deliberate pause,’ Freshlyground on finding a lead vocalist

Freshlyground's Simon Attwell confirmed that the band will be releasing new music in 2025 after finding a new vocalist.

A new ear for music ensemble Freshlyground as they’ve announced a new lead vocalist years after the departure of Zolani Mahola. Picture Supplied (Sean Wilson)

Relationship gurus will tell you that you need to heal from a previous relationship before stepping into a new one.

This is an exercise of self-reflection and patience which allows for growth to take place.

Freshlyground, one of South Africa’s most authentic and widely-appreciated music collectives, took the aforementioned route after the departure of lead singer Zolani Mahola in 2019.

Freshlyground pause

“After Zolani’s departure, we actually took quite a deliberate pause – about four and a half years – before we even began considering a new lead singer,” Freshlyground drummer Peter Cohen tells The Citizen.

“During this time, we were processing the change and exploring our own musical directions.”

In 2019 Mahola announced her decision to go solo in her music career, leaving Freshlyground which she was the lead singer to for at least 17 years.

She has since launched an all-female band, The Feminine Force and adopted the moniker, The One Who Sings.

Freshlyground’s ‘processing of change’ didn’t mean their ardent fans would lose interest in them. If anything, their silence only increased the thirst for their music.

Exploring new possibilities

“Since Zolani preferred not to be involved, we began exploring new possibilities,” averred Cohen.

The drummer adds that the actual search process took several months of carefully evaluating potential candidates.

“The process had multiple layers of complexity. Not only were we looking for exceptional vocal talent, but we needed someone who could connect with our existing musical style while bringing their own fresh interpretation.”

Cohen speaks of how integral Mahola was to the group’s fundamental and distinctive characteristics that can be heard on Nomvula.

“Zolani had been such an integral part of our identity for so many years, and finding someone who could step into that role while creating their own space required a delicate balance.

“We had to navigate both artistic and interpersonal dynamics within the band during this transition,” says Cohen.

Queue Mbali Makhoba, a 19-year-old vocalist who seems to be the fresh ground the band landed on in their search.

Freshlyground’s return in 2025

She will be officially launched as a Freshlyground member at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden this weekend in an intimate performance.

“Mbali is an extraordinary talent who brings both fearlessness and quiet confidence to her role.

“Her presence in rehearsals has been remarkable. She has this natural ability to command attention while remaining grounded,” said Freshlyground flautist Simon Attwell.

Attwell said Makhoba has combination of “incredible vocal talent and self-assured nature makes her a perfect fit.”

“Taking on this role required some serious thought,” Makhoba says. “I mean, we’re talking about Zolani and Freshlyground! Those are some incredible shoes to fill.”

Attwell said the band’s return to the stage this weekend is the beginning of being active in the industry again.

“We’re excited to confirm that new music is definitely on the horizon and will be released soon. This marks the beginning of what promises to be a very active year for Freshlyground.”

Honouring the established but bringing freshness

Makhoba started jamming with Freshlyground at the beginning of 2024 but things became more intense in the latter part of the year which led to her sharing the stage with the band at the Armchair Theatre in November.

“Kirstenbosch is such an amazing venue and there’s something really special about performing there with Freshlyground.

“The significance of this show isn’t lost on me – it’s a major milestone in my musical journey,” shares the vocalist.

Makhoba, who wasn’t even born when Freshlyground released their critically acclaimed Nomvula album in 2004, says she brings an authentic Gen Z spirit to the group.

“I’m not trying to replicate what came before, but rather bring my own truth to these songs.

“I also add that Gen Z energy and perspective, which brings a fresh vibe to the band’s sound while respecting their legacy.”

“It’s about finding that balance between honouring their established style and bringing something new to the mix.”

