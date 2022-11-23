IN PICS: Thuso Mbedu takes on Abu Dhabi

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Award-winning actress Thuso Mbedu was living it up in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Formula One Grand Prix.

The star was invited to support seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton during the last Grand Prix for the season.

The Woman King actress posted several pictures of her time in Abu Dhabi and having fun doing many tourist activities.

Thuso Mbedu takes on Abu Dhabi

Mbedu was photographed all smiles at the Mercedes pit, showing off her toned abs as she got VIP access around the venue. Despite Hamilton having to retire three laps in the race, including finishing the season in the sixth position, Mbedu was happy to have had the experience.

She also visited one of Dubai’s famous mosques, the Grand Mosque, dressed in an all-black haya and hijab.

The star also participated in some water activities such as successfully flying on a flyboard in Marina Beach and skating on the desert dunes.

She wrote: “Spent the week in Abu Dhabi to watch the F1 race and a whole lot of life happened in between. Thank you to my @wme team and @f1 for making my first F1 race day experiences memorable ones”.

Mbedu also shared a video of her time spent in the UAE city, which is considered one of the best places to visit in the world.

In the audio the actor jokingly says: “Get a loan, go on a vacation, enjoy your time, you will only get arrested when you come back”.

A big year

After a breakout in 2021 starring as a lead on Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad, and in 2022 for the historical action drama The Woman King.

She will deliver the keynote address at the Power Women Summit in Los Angeles.

“My favourite part of my journey has been sitting in rooms with people from all walks of life and just listening to their stories and what it is they want to add to the world. I genuinely enjoy listening more than speaking.

“And like I’ve said when I’ve been asked the question “what have you learned from playing Nawi or Cora”, my response has been “I have a voice that matters. I need to stop apologising for existing” and so I’m so excited to deliver the keynote address”.