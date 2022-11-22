Bruce Lee died from drinking too much water – new findings

Citizen Reporter

The man, the myth, the legend. The death of legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee is still talked about even today.

There is new information now that may explain his cause of death.

Lee passed away on 20 July 1973 at the age of 32. His cause of death at the time was thought to have been a brain swelling believed to be caused by painkillers.

However, a report by the New York Post, which cites the researcher’s report states a suspicion that Bruce Lee may have died from hyponatraemia. This is a low concertation of sodium in the blood that can be the result of drinking too much water.

WATCH: How Bruce Lee died from drinking too much water – researchers

Clinical Kidney Journey released its findings, which read: “We propose that the kidneys’ inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee. Ironically, Lee made famous the quote ‘Be water, my friend.’ But excess water appears to have ultimately killed him.”

Lee’s wife, Linda Lee, in the past said her husband had a fluid-based diet of just carrots and apple juice.

There were also reports that Lee may have been assassinated, but these are all conspiracy theories that have been debunked.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele