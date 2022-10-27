Why South Africans are moving to Dubai

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Home away from home.

A dream of something bigger, better, to prosper because unfortunately, the circumstances back in their home country aren’t conducive to such an environment.

People tend to decide to move abroad and Dubai is becoming that top location. A land that has become home to over 9 million people and many of them are from across Africa.

South Africans living in Dubai

During a visit to Dubai earlier this month, I met many Africans trying to find their feet in the United Emirates (UAE) city.

Take Dawayne from South Africa, who has been living in Dubai for eight months. He admitted the adjustment has been hard, pointing out reasons such as the heat, and the long hours in hospitality as one of the waiters at Swissotel Al Ghurair Hotel.

The Cape Town native has an infectious personality, his smile and sense of humour can’t be ignored – he is an easy reminder of home. He said moving to Dubai became easier as some family members lived in the UAE, adding that nothing feels better when a guest surprises him and brings him gifts from home such as a packet of rooibos.

Another Cape Town native, Shireen decided to stay in the oil-rich town after she was stuck in the city because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working and living in Dubai has been a roller coaster for the former senior manager of a financial conglomerate in SA.

Dubai museum of the future. Picture: Supplied

She is candid in saying she feels she went a step back as the cost of living in Dubai is quite high and working as a receptionist isn’t quite enough to meet financial demands such as paying for her daughter’s school fees.

The stories between the working class and the rich are stark, which is in any case across the world.

The good and the bad

Take Sally who grew up in South Africa and is of Kenyan descent who says she isn’t going anywhere, as she is comfortable and happy in Dubai.

Her move was solely for her career. “I didn’t hesitate to make [the decision] given what I perceived as the pros of living in Dubai, such as improved safety, better pay, and a transport hub making international travel easier and cheaper”.

For Sally, the convenience and just basic services working are some of the many advantages she appreciates.

“Another pro is having a sense of belonging, with just about everyone being an ex-pat, pretty much everyone has that shared experience and we’re all ultimately part of that same community so negative experiences from SA such as ‘othering’ experiences and xenophobia aren’t common.”

She adds there is a “shared identity” amongst the ex-pats and a sense of belonging.

“The fact that there are opportunities and services and the opportunity to have a good life available and achievable for both ex-pats and locals alike further helps foster that sense of belonging.”

She was honest when saying the negatives experienced are all still too common globally.

“Occasionally you hear of people’s experiences of being mistreated by service personnel due to their race, nationality or gender (e.g. a taxi driver denying a black person a ride).

“This obviously isn’t different from most (if not all) other countries in the world but it’s very easy to get caught up in the ‘perfection’ of Dubai that when those things happen, it really shakes you and it’s a reality check that although infrastructure exists, systems work and all that good stuff.

Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Picture: Supplied

Sally explains incidents of discrimination can be reported and she is comforted by the fact that law enforcement are quick to act.

Taking care of their people

Having travelled to several countries across the world including SA, Bernice, from Nambia, says her adjustment wasn’t difficult as she had been to the UAE before.

The big life change was meeting her soul mate, who she affectionately calls “Habibi”. “He is literally my happy place.

Currently working at Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, the job takes up much of her time, however, she has many joyful moments such as global friends popping in to visit.

And like the others, she reiterated the cost of living is not for the fainthearted. “Dubai [isn’t] cheap. The currency is stronger than that of SA, and to make a living here, you’ll have to have a good-paying job.

She concluded, “Overall, it is a very well-developed country. Other countries can surely take away a few tips and tricks on how to actually take care of their people”.