Tshwane SPCA may soon close its doors

The Tshwane SPCA may close by year-end without urgent changes, facing severe financial challenges and management issues.

A kitten that is available for adoption at the Tshwane SPCA in Watloo, Pretoria, 4 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

If changes don’t happen fast at the Tshwane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the branch might close for good by the end of the year.

Last month, the National Council of SPCAs released a statement to announce that it had been forced to take over the management of the Tshwane SPCA as it was unconstitutional, with audited financial statements withheld for two years.

SPCA’s expenses far exceed income

Jacques Peacock, public relations and legal liaison officer for the NSPCA, said the society operated from two sites, in Waltloo and Centurion, and currently spends R700 000 to R800 000 per month to cover operational costs.

But only approximately R200 000 income is received from services rendered, donations and fundraising.

“Unless there is a serious turnaround in the financial position of the SPCA and sustained support from the community, the Tshwane SPCA’s future looks grim,” he said.

City of Tshwane’s MMC of finance Jacqui Uys said she was aware of the issues with the SPCA’s account.

“I am responsible for the finances of the whole city and I have to act within the policy. I can’t just write off their debt,” she said.

Uys said that between 2022 and 2023 the SPCA paid R3 000 on their municipal account. “They haven’t paid a cent in 2024,” she said.

Uys confirmed the SPCA’s power was cut because the account was about R3.4 million in debt.

“I suggested they come and see the city, take responsibility for the account and make a payment arrangement.

“But they refused to take responsibility for the account,” she said.

Former managers say a turnaround is needed

Former Tshwane SPCA director of operations Dewald Wahlstrand said he would love to return to the SPCA but that it would take hard work to return it to its former glory, or at least the functional state it was in before staff were fired.

Former SPCA Tshwane financial manager Erna Smit said her biggest concern was that the Tshwane SPCA was on the brink of total collapse.

“There is mismanagement of the legacy money, no fundraising events for the last 18 months, no active posting on their Facebook page and many complaints from the public that the animals in the care of the SPCA are suffering,” she said.

Smit said the usual sponsors are stopping donations.

“The staff at the SPCA are also treated badly and some of the best workers were either illegally and unfairly dismissed, or just resigned.

“This affects the animals. Without properly trained and passionate staff who know how to work with abandoned and terrified animals, they suffer more.

‘Bad management’ caused issues at SPCA

“Staff that were unfairly dismissed must be reinstated,” she said.

“Because of bad management, the expensive solar system only starts working at 10am.

“Without electricity, the clinic cannot keep up with sterilisation and animals that were adopted cannot go home to families.

“They have to stay longer in a kennel that stresses them out even more. This is cruel,” she added.

Tshwane SPCA director Jeanine Niemand denied the accusations and said she had proof showing otherwise.

“Are you interested in the truth with evidence?

“This means black and white evidence, not stories from disgruntled employees and vindictive bored hairdressers,” she said.