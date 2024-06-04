WATCH: A video of DJ Fresh and a woman kissing sets tongues wagging

The woman is speculated to be DJ Fresh’s new love.

A video of the veteran DJ Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh, sharing a kiss with a woman has set tongues wagging on social media.

The pair seemed to be out and having fun. Fans have since speculated that the lady is DJ Fresh’s new girlfriend.

DJ Fresh divorce

Since his divorce announcement back in 2022, DJ Fresh has not confirmed a new relationship.

However, the DJ has sparked dating rumours with celebrities like actress Mapaseka Koetle.

DJ Fresh was married to his ex-wife, Thabiso, for twenty years. When announcing their divorce, the pair released a joint video statement saying they were going to remain friends and business partners.

DJ Fresh said: “I just think it is important we address it; we state the facts. Yes, it is a fact. We are heading for a divorce; we are in the process, and we have been for the last two years, and that’s a fact.”

“We have been separated for most, if not most, of lockdown, and we [are] just finalising the finer details right now, and we still love each other.”

In an interview in December last year, DJ Fresh shared more details about his divorce and why he stayed with his ex-wife after separation.

“We understood that for the kids, we can’t just rip the carpet under their feet and one of us moves out. And we admitted that our kids deserved two happy parents, and the happiness of two parents sometimes lies in them being apart. We are not saying we don’t love each other anymore. Yes, the relationship is f**ked out, but we both want to be happy, but we are not happy in this marriage,” he said.

He added: “I think the kids understood at that level, and the fact that we stayed together for that long—I literally just moved out six months ago… We have been living under the same roof. I was there in the cottage, but it doesn’t matter. The divorce was only finalised a year and a half ago.”