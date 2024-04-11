Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

11 Apr 2024

03:04 pm

Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife pour cold water on divorce rumours

"It's sad how people are so quick to judge..."

Sello Maake KaNcube

Legendary actor, Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe. Picture: Instagram @ sellomkn

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe have broken their silence following reports that they were headed for divorce.

The couple made headlines a few days ago after Sunday World reported on the their divorce, claiming that the actor had kicked Mbewe out of their marital home and filed for divorce.

Debunking the claims, Pearl took to her Facebook page to express her love for her husband, adding that she wished people could give him a break.

In a heartfelt message, she also emphasised her husband’s exceptional qualities as a family man.

“You have been to me what the world will never even begin to understand. How I wish people could just give you a break! In what may seem like me coming to your defence, the truth is being with you has elevated me to heights I never thought possible.

“I’m sending you love and strength in this trying time of our lives. I will forever love you, and your spirit shall and will remain unshaken. YOU ARE A GOOD MAN. Father, son, and a sibling. More than anything, you have been a beautiful and wonderful husband,” Mbewe wrote.

ALSO READ: Stage set for legal drama as Sello Maake KaNcube takes Market Theatre to court

‘It’s sad how people are so quick to judge’ – Sello Maake KaNcube

Maake has since shared his wife’s post, also seemingly rubbishing the divorce rumours.

He condemned the negativity surrounding their relationship and emphasising his commitment to their marriage.

“It’s sad how people are so quick to judge. After all the bad comments and insults, the truth shall set us free! I have always, and will always honour my position as a man and husband,” he wrote.

This is not the first time the actor has defended his marriage. Late last year, there were rumours that there was trouble in paradise following reports that his family did not pitch for lobola negotiations.

READ MORE: Sello Maake KaNcube addresses rumours that his marriage is in trouble

NOW READ: “I’m a fan of music,” Mac G as he’s announced on Cape Town International Jazz Festival lineup

Read more on these topics

celebrities divorce marriage relationships

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Zuma: ‘We come to court all the time, but Ramaphosa has never been’
Celebs And Viral Miss SA princess Sasha-Lee Walton mourned after passing
Local News WATCH: Lions seen killing and feeding on another lion (VIDEO)
Elections ‘Leader or the heir?’- Mbalula ‘throws shade at Zuma and MK’ after election court victory
Business ‘Sars could attach your assets’ – expert warns owing taxpayers

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe