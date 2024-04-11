Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife pour cold water on divorce rumours

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe have broken their silence following reports that they were headed for divorce.

The couple made headlines a few days ago after Sunday World reported on the their divorce, claiming that the actor had kicked Mbewe out of their marital home and filed for divorce.

Debunking the claims, Pearl took to her Facebook page to express her love for her husband, adding that she wished people could give him a break.

In a heartfelt message, she also emphasised her husband’s exceptional qualities as a family man.

“You have been to me what the world will never even begin to understand. How I wish people could just give you a break! In what may seem like me coming to your defence, the truth is being with you has elevated me to heights I never thought possible.

“I’m sending you love and strength in this trying time of our lives. I will forever love you, and your spirit shall and will remain unshaken. YOU ARE A GOOD MAN. Father, son, and a sibling. More than anything, you have been a beautiful and wonderful husband,” Mbewe wrote.

‘It’s sad how people are so quick to judge’ – Sello Maake KaNcube

Maake has since shared his wife’s post, also seemingly rubbishing the divorce rumours.

He condemned the negativity surrounding their relationship and emphasising his commitment to their marriage.

“It’s sad how people are so quick to judge. After all the bad comments and insults, the truth shall set us free! I have always, and will always honour my position as a man and husband,” he wrote.

This is not the first time the actor has defended his marriage. Late last year, there were rumours that there was trouble in paradise following reports that his family did not pitch for lobola negotiations.

