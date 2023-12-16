WATCH: Former RHOD star JoJo Robinson’s sick moves in her private night club

JoJo took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the latest addition to their home – a night club.

Former Real Housewives of Durban star, JoJo Robinson is living her best life in the new mansion her husband, former kickboxing champion and businessman Calven Robinson renovated to her taste earlier this year.

The Robinsons started the renovations on their Durban mansion in February, and even created a dedicated Instagram page to share progress of the makeover, called The Robinson Home.

In October, the reality television star shared a video of their newly renovated home, showing off the bottom half of their house.

“Welcome home…. [two] years in the making and nearly [one] year of construction, the bottom half of the renovation is finally complete (give or take a few little snags and a painting). In the downstairs area we added an indoor heated pool, full bar, gym, boxing studio, office, spa, and cinema room and an art studio,” JoJo shared in an Instagram post.

Another feature added to the Robinson mansion

One would think that there couldn’t possibly be anything else to add to the stunning mansion that it hasn’t already have, but knowing Mrs Robinson with her fun, playful personality, we should have expected her to find a feature her home doesn’t yet have to add.

Introducing the ‘JoJo Tank Club’

The wildlife photographer and artist took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the latest addition to their home – a night club.

Sharing a video clip showing off the sound system and her sick dance moves, the video opens with Calven sitting in the kitchen with the words ‘when you are 20 years younger and your husband agrees to make you, your own club at home’ before music starts blasting throughout the house.

Calven gets up to go and see what his wife is up to and finds her dancing in the bar and swimming pool area, DJ lighting giving the space a real night club vibe.

Watching his wife, Calven just takes off his glasses, turns around and walk away while JoJo continues dancing her heart out.

In the caption of the post, JoJo wrote that Calven instantly regretted the decision to make her a night club.

“He instantly regretted it. Boo bear coming through with a JoJo Tank Club to go with our fancy house. The sound system kicks, by the way. Poor neighbours will hate this,” she wrote.

Reactions to JoJo’s tank club

Netizens flooded JoJo’s comments section to compliment her about her beautiful home and her sick dance moves.

“Jo is just living her best life and I’m here for it,” said Fezile Zulu.

“It’s Jo’s world, Calven just lives in it,” commented Rowaida Smith.

“[You] not leaving [your] home this December [you] got everything,” said Moletsana.

Natwoolf2 asked what the entrance fee for JoJo’s Tank Club is and if they can join.

Watch the video below: