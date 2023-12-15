Trevor Noah returns to Grammy stage as host for the fourth time in 2024

Trevor became the first comedian to receive the Netherlands’ Erasmus Prize in 58 years since English comic icon Charlie Chaplin.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to the GRAMMYS stage as host in 2024. Picture: trevornaoh/Instagram

South Africa’s Trevor Noah will become one of the few people who have hosted the Grammys more than three times, after being announced as host for next year’s 66th Grammy Awards.

Late US media personality Andy Williams holds the record as the person with the most numbers as host under his belt, having been the show’s program director from 1971 to 1977.

Rap artist and actor LL Cool J hosted from the 55th Grammy Awards in 2012 to the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016. Trevor first hosted the awards in 2021.

In true Trevor style, the comedian announced the news in a form of a joke with fellow comedian Josh Johnson on Trevor’s What Now podcast on Spotify.

“In his previous years as host, Noah was praised for his ability to blend humour with a deep appreciation for music, creating a seamless and engaging experience for both the in-house audience and at-home viewers. His return for the 2024 GRAMMYs is a testament to his impact and popularity in the role,” Read an article from The Recording Academy’s website.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4.

This year the Recording Academy announced the 2024 Grammy nominees for its inaugural Best African Music Performance award.

Some of the continent’s biggest talents are getting the spotlight: Rising artists like Ayra Starr, ASAKE, and Mzansi’s Tyla will compete against global megastars Burna Boy and Davido in a history-making category.

Doing just fine

Last year when the comedian announced his exit fom renowned TV programme, The Daily Show, many thought Trevor was throwing away an opportunity to solidify himself in the annals of US television history.

But during his time in South Africa in September while on tour, Trevor opned up about the difficulties he experienced after taking over from Jon Stewart.

“I don’t think it was eight years of incredible success, there was a few years of struggling, which is part of the journey,” said Noah as he appeared on Clement Manyathela’s show on Radio.

Last month Trevor became the first comedian to receive the Netherlands’ Erasmus Prize in 58 years since English comic icon Charlie Chaplin.

Established in 1958, the award recognizes exceptional contributions by individuals or institutions to culture, society, or social science in Europe and the rest of the world.

“It is truly an honour to be standing here as a recipient of this prestigious accolade. And to be honest, it’s really a little unbelievable,” he said in his acceptance speech.

