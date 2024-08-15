WATCH LIVE: Connie Chiume remembered at funeral service

Family members and friends are expected to speak at the funeral service on Thursday, followed by her burial.

Mourners packed the Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton on Thursday to pay their last respects to veteran actress Connie Chiume.

The star died last Tuesday after a short illness.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume.

“Connie Chiume passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th of August. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period,” her family said in a statement.

WATCH: The funeral service:

Chiume began her acting journey with memorable roles in internationally renowned productions like Porgy and Bess, Ipi Ntombi, and Little Shop of Horrors.

In the late 80s and early 90s, she took on the role of Thembi in the 1989 series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa and starred in the 1990 film Warriors from Hell.

Her remarkable performance earned her the Best Actress award in a Drama Series at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) in 2000.

Chiume gained widespread recognition again from 2007 to 2015 for her role as Stella Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14, securing another SAFTA.

In 2018, she starred as Zawavari in Black Panther and its 2022 sequel.

In 2020, Chiume played Mam’Sonto Molefe in the drama series Gomora and appeared in Beyoncé’s film Black Is King.