Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

12 Aug 2024

02:36 pm

Connie Chiume’s family confirms funeral and memorial details

Chiume passed away on Tuesday last week at Garden City Hospital.

Connie Chiume

Connie Chiume. Picture: Instagram/@conniechiume

The memorial and funeral details of the legendary actress Connie Chiume have been announced.

Chiume passed away at the age of 72 at Garden City Hospital on Tuesday, 6 August.

Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, 13 August at 12pm, followed by the funeral service on Thursday, 15 August at 8 am.

According to the family’s statement, both services will take place at the Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton.

ALSO READ: ‘She changed so many lives’: Tributes flood in for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

Tributes pour in for Connie Chiume

Taking to Instagram, Chiume’s son, Nongelo Chiume, said his mother touched many lives.

“Mama, you’ll always be my love. Thank you and farewell. You’ll forever be missed.

“An icon and gentle soul who touched many lives in South Africa and abroad. We shall continue your beautiful and powerful legacy,” he wrote.

The South African Government wrote on X: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award-winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered.”

Career highlights

Chiume began her acting journey with memorable roles in internationally renowned productions like Porgy and Bess, Ipi Ntombi, and Little Shop of Horrors.

In the late 80s and early 90s, she took on the role of Thembi in the 1989 series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa and starred in the 1990 film Warriors from Hell.

Her remarkable performance earned her the Best Actress award in a Drama Series at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) in 2000.

Chiume gained widespread recognition again from 2007 to 2015 for her role as Stella Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14, securing another SAFTA.

In 2018, she starred as Zawavari in Black Panther and its 2022 sequel.

In 2020, Chiume played Mam’Sonto Molefe in the drama series Gomora and appeared in Beyoncé’s film Black Is King.

NOW READ: ‘After ALL that’: Burna boy teases SA after Mia Le Roux wins Miss SA 2024

Read more on these topics

celebrities death funeral memorial service

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Security tightened after grade 10 pupil found dead on Overberg High’s school grounds
Courts ‘They’re chasing sardines’ – Stepfather says Moroadi Cholota was just Magashule’s PA
Celebs And Viral Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies
Rugby Boks turn attention to Wallabies clash in Perth: Rassie hints at team changes
Business Salga says majority of municipalities can’t afford to pay workers

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES