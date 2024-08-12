Connie Chiume’s family confirms funeral and memorial details

The memorial and funeral details of the legendary actress Connie Chiume have been announced.

Chiume passed away at the age of 72 at Garden City Hospital on Tuesday, 6 August.

Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, 13 August at 12pm, followed by the funeral service on Thursday, 15 August at 8 am.

According to the family’s statement, both services will take place at the Oasis of Life Family Church in Daveyton.

Tributes pour in for Connie Chiume

Taking to Instagram, Chiume’s son, Nongelo Chiume, said his mother touched many lives.

“Mama, you’ll always be my love. Thank you and farewell. You’ll forever be missed.

“An icon and gentle soul who touched many lives in South Africa and abroad. We shall continue your beautiful and powerful legacy,” he wrote.

The South African Government wrote on X: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award-winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered.”

A great tree has fallen. South African cinema, no, African cinema, would not be what is without all you have given us.



Career highlights

Chiume began her acting journey with memorable roles in internationally renowned productions like Porgy and Bess, Ipi Ntombi, and Little Shop of Horrors.

In the late 80s and early 90s, she took on the role of Thembi in the 1989 series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa and starred in the 1990 film Warriors from Hell.

Her remarkable performance earned her the Best Actress award in a Drama Series at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) in 2000.

Chiume gained widespread recognition again from 2007 to 2015 for her role as Stella Moloi in the SABC1 drama series Zone 14, securing another SAFTA.

In 2018, she starred as Zawavari in Black Panther and its 2022 sequel.

In 2020, Chiume played Mam’Sonto Molefe in the drama series Gomora and appeared in Beyoncé’s film Black Is King.

Mama Connie Chiume throughout the years, she has starred in multiple hit TV series such as Mohlolohadi, Yizo Yizo, Zone14, Rhythm City, Housekeepers, Grassroots, Marvel film Black Panther and Gomora.



