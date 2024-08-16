Things to look out for in some South African theatres this weekend

There are options for those who'd like to visit theatre this weekend. Here is a selection of just some of the shows happening

This article features a selection of some of the shows happening in a handful of theaters this weekend. Picture: Supplied

If you’re a lover of theatre, here are some shows you can watch this coming weekend. From comedy shows to drama and music- there are a slew of options for South Africans who would like to visit their closest theatre this weekend. Below is a selection of just some of the shows happening this weekend.

The Baxter Theatre [Cape Town]

Neighbourhood

Commissioned by the Baxter Theatre to creatively investigate the battle for affordable housing in financial, commercial and residential areas, Fleur du Cap and Standard Bank Ovation award-winning playwright-director, Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni’s latest play, Neighbourhood premiers at the Baxter Studio from 2 August to 24 August.



Set in the fictional neighbourhoods of Lindela, an informal settlement and Everwood, an upper-middle-class area, Neighbourhood sees the idealistic ecosystem made up of Everwood being served by Lindela community members, who travel to and from Everwood to access job opportunities and quality education, get disrupted when, after multiple cries for affordable housing within Everwood, Lindela residents decide to take matters into their own hands and move into Everwood to become neighbours to those they serve.

• 2 August 2024 – 24 August 2024

• Time: 20:00

• Matinee: 14:30

• Price: R150 – R190

Aunty Rumba Rocks Cape Town

A laugh-a-minute comedy show featuring the ever-popular Jailoshini Naidoo and her hilarious alter ego, Aunty Rumba, finally comes to Cape Town. The show also features singing sensations Jani Punjab & Lloyd Paul.

Genre: Comedy/Music

Age Restriction: –

17 August 2024

Evenings at 19:00

Price: R250 – R350

Joburg Theatre [Johannesburg]

Olenna

Oleanna is a compelling exploration of power dynamics, communication breakdowns, and the complexities of gender relations within the context of academia.

David Mamet’s two-character play delves into the intense interactions between a male college professor, John, and his female student, Carol, as they navigate a series of discussions about her grades and academic progress.

The play unfolds in a rapid and intense manner, showcasing how seemingly harmless conversations can quickly escalate into tense confrontations.

What begins as a simple meeting to discuss Carol’s academic performance soon spirals into a heated battle of words and ideologies.

Mamet skilfully portrays the shifting dynamics of power and control, as well as the vulnerabilities and frustrations of both characters.

Price R150 – R250

04-25 August 2024

Abigail Kubeka Tribute

Celebrating the legendary Abigail Kubeka, this tribute honours her remarkable journey and contributions to the South African arts industry, spanning from her iconic singing career to her esteemed acting accomplishments.

The star-studded lineup features renowned artists Lira, Brenda Mtambo, Mdu Masilela, Trompies, Judy Page, Mara Louw, and Simmy, with Lerato Mvelase as the master of ceremonies.

Each artist will perform their own hits, culminating in a grand finale where they will come together to pay homage to Abigail Kubeka’s timeless music.

Genre: Music

17 August 2024

R250

Soweto Theatre [Johannesburg]

The Mzansi Youth Choir

The Mzansi Youth Choir was founded in 2003 with a dream to use the power of music to bring hope, love, and happiness to the nation.

From humble beginnings in Soweto, we began our journey and have captured the hearts of South Africans one performance at a time. Our voices have since echoed the globe with many international performances that have all received roaring standing ovations.

The Choir has performed with music legends such as Coldplay, Beyoncé, Jon Batiste, Shakira, Adrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Lira, Vusi Nova, Hugh Masekela, Sipho “Hotstix Mabusa, Khaya Mthethwa, Leleti Khumalo, Soweto Gospel Choir…Just to name a few.

Genre: Music

17 & 18 August

19:00&15:00

Romeo & Juliet

“Romeo and Juliet” is a timeless tragedy written by William Shakespeare. The play tells the story of two young lovers, Romeo and Juliet, who come from feuding families in the city of Verona.

Despite the hostility between their families, Romeo and Juliet fall deeply in love and are determined to be together.

Their love, however, is complicated by the ongoing feud between the Montagues and the Capulets. As their relationship unfolds in secret, the young couple’s love is put to the test by the constant violence and animosity between their families, leading to a series of tragic events.

The play explores themes of love, fate, and the consequences of unchecked hostility, ultimately culminating in a heart-wrenching and devastating conclusion.

13-23 August 2024

R100

11:00

The Playhouse [Durban]

Journey – Double Bill

This Women’s Arts Festival, Flatfoot Dance Company presents Journey, featuring two captivating dance works. The first piece is by resident choreographer and artistic director Lliane Loots, while the second is by special guest choreographer Gaby Saranouffi from Madagascar.

This production not only celebrates Flatfoot’s 21-year journey of reaching significant milestones but also explores the essence of what it means to be alive at this moment in history.

Saranouffi’s Soritra (Traces) opens the evening with a fast-paced exploration of self, searching for “traces of where we come from and where we are going.”

Genre: Dance

Date: 15 – 17 August 2024

Time: 14:00

Price: R150

Mmasediba: Triple Bill

Mmasediba – Celebrating the strength and resilience of women, and honours their impact on the community beyond their traditional roles.

Sehokolo – Katlego Dlamini’s quartet delves into the hidden struggles men face, highlighting mental health and the fight against societal stereotypes.

Dominion – Luyanda Sidiya’s group piece explores the transformative power of energy, questioning the true essence of dominion and power in human relationships.

Genre: Dance

Date: 17 August 2024

Time: 14:30

Price: R100

