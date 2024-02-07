WATCH: Ntsiki Mzwai apologizes following her twar with Shimza

Ntsiki also announced that she will be taking a social media break.

Poet and singer Ntsiki Mzwai has issued an apology following her heated exchange with Shimza on X.

The pair’s twar erupted after Shimza responded to Ntsiki’s tweet about Tyla earlier this week..

After Shimza’s reaction, the exchange worsened as Ntsiki responded, accusing Shimza of having slept his way to the top.

“You are literally funded by ANC with zero hit songs just a good hook up but they don’t call it couch casting when it’s men…” she added.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Shame man, you are so pathetic! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I like that you didn’t oppose that you hardly in your shower, own it 🤣 — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) February 5, 2024

I don’t “sleep” with her, she’s my girlfriend for over 10 years now 😊😊😊 — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) February 5, 2024

ALSO READ: Thandiswa Mazwai’s stellar New York performance earns praise from sister Ntsiki

Ntsiki issues an apology

Ntsiki has since released an apology; however, she apologised to her followers, not to Shimza.

She said she should have ignored the engagement and not participated in it.

“I see that I’m in the papers for the wrong reasons again, and I’d like to apologise to my audience for partaking in an engagement that is not expected of me.

“I should be a better human being and next time I should and must just ignore engagements that are not vibrating on the frequency that I would like my audience to engage in,” she said.

Ntsiki also added that she understands that she is provocative and often triggers people. Wrapping up the apology, she thanked her followers for their support.

“So, I apologise to my audience, stakeholders, and Ntsiki Mazwai media. Thank you for always supporting me.

“I will be better. I know I can be provocative, and I should take responsibility for how I trigger people to behave. So, I will be better.”

In another tweet, Ntsiki announced that she will be taking a social media break.

You will be missed — Sam Flathela (@SamFlathela) February 7, 2024

NOW READ: ‘These pictures are cringe’ – reactions to Boity’s snaps with Ice Spice after she was ‘pushed’ at the Grammys