‘These pictures are cringe’ – reactions to Boity’s snaps with Ice Spice after she was ‘pushed’ at the Grammys

Rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo has sparked mixed reactions after posting her Grammy 66 snaps with Ice Spice.

Boity Thulo has sparked mixed reactions after posting her snaps with Ice Spice at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

This is after she trended on X earlier this week as fans reacted to a video of her being “pushed” on the prestigious awards red carpet.

The video that has since made rounds on social media shows a photographer who was trying to take pictures of Ice Spice mistakenly bumping Boity.

“Boity getting pushed out the way at the Grammys just goes to show that you are not as important as you think you are to some of us,” one fan wrote on X, reacting to the video.

ALSO READ: PICS: Boity hangs out with American actor Anthony Anderson

Boity’s stunning pictures with Ice Spice

The Ba Kae hitmaker took to her social media platforms on Tuesday night to share the beautiful red-carpet pictures of her posing with the American rapper, Ice Spice.

Fans and some celebrities like Maps Maponyane have since taken to the comments section to react.

While others showered her with compliments, some said the pictures were cringe.

“These pictures are so cringe, after seeing that video of them pushing you when she was coming through.”

Boity’s Instagram screenshot

Mzansi celebs stun on Grammys red carpet

Tyla

The Water singer, who made history by becoming the youngest African artist to win a Grammy, wore a one-shoulder Versace pale green dress.

Tyla won the Best African Music Performance award. She was nominated alongside Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake, and Olamide.”

Musa Keys

Anele Mdoda

Sizwe Dhlomo

I would like to say congratulations to Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/AK7O5T6A6I — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) February 5, 2024

Trevor Noah

NOW READ: Doccie on photojournalist Sam Nzima’s life to be screened at Joburg Film Festival