WATCH: Springboks players sing and dance at Heathrow after flight cancellation

The two-time Rugby World Champions are in England after their match against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday where they won 41-13.

Springboks after their win against Wales. The team was stuck in London at Heathrow airport after their flight was cancelled. Picture: bokrugby/Instagram

In true South African style, the Springboks’ spirits weren’t dampened after the cancellation of their flight back home as they sang and danced inside Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom (UK).

It’s after midnight in Heathrow. Flight has been cancelled. The @Springboks are dancing.

Surreal… we’re tired and dirty, don’t know what time our flight will be rescheduled. But the Springboks are dancing 😍🇿🇦 #bokke 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rGl5YWyVKm — Shanthini Naidoo (@ShantzN) June 23, 2024

In posts shared by author Shanthini Naidoo on her X account, the Bok players can be seen and heard breaking out in song as a way of keeping themselves busy as they waited for their flight, with Captain Siya Kolisi seemingly the most spirited as he led the team in song.

I was a bit shy to I ask if we could buy @oxnche cake at the airport in London. Will give you my dessert since we’re flying home with the @Springboks 🇿🇦 😮 pic.twitter.com/rLyn6YyK7G — Shanthini Naidoo (@ShantzN) June 23, 2024

The team didn’t seem irritated by the delays, as they took photos and mingled with some of the people at the airport.

Our flight was cancelled 😮‍💨 but there are bright smiles and songs… like only South Africans can do 🇿🇦 https://t.co/Iy5nHBjW60 pic.twitter.com/Z4OgYLJ04l June 23, 2024

Expected squad changes

The Springboks were expected to name their squad for the incoming series against Ireland and Portugal on Sunday night or Monday morning, but the flight delay might have stalled those plans.

There are expected changes to the 35-man training squad that was named for the Welsh game, which featured 11 uncapped players, with that number now down to seven after four of them made their debuts.

Players based in the UK and Europe such as Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff, Cobus Reinach, Jean Kleyn and Trevor Nyakane could be picked, while some injured players like Lukhanyo Am and Damian Willemse could make their return if fit enough.

A host of Bulls players like Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar and Gerhard Steenekamp could also be brought into the squad.

“We will announce the squad for the Irish series on Sunday night or Monday morning. It will be a 35 to 40-man squad, but we might call in (more) guys here and there, depending on how the Irish series goes, who we will give a chance against Portugal,” said Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“One week, we might have four or five guys extra training with us to get the experience of being in the squad. Like Andre-Hugo Venter and Neethling (Fouché), as well as a few of the Bulls guys who haven’t had this experience yet.

“So it won’t be a whole other team that trains with us, it will just be a bit of an extended squad. We just need to get on top of the injuries,” said Erasmus.

Additional reporting by Ross Roche

