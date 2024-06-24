Opinion

24 Jun 2024

04:40 am

SA rugby shows real talent now

Has there ever been a time when the game has been so blessed with talent coming through the ranks?

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe celebrates his try on debut in London. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

It’s cold. The cost of living is going through the roof. Our politicians are bickering like toddlers in a sandpit. But, at least our rugby gives us a real reason to feel proud as South Africans.

Has there ever been a time when the game has been so blessed with talent coming through the ranks? Has there ever been a time when rugby’s bosses have allowed this to happen?

Typifying this is one Edwill van der Merwe who, on debut as Springbok wing on Saturday at Twickenham in London, not only scored a brilliant runaway try against Wales, but stopped a near-certain Dragons touchdown with a double tackle.

ALSO READ: OPINION: South Africa has taken European rugby by storm

He deservedly got man-of the-match as the Boks ran out 41-14 winners… but he was just one of a number of new faces who gave a good account of themselves in the green-and-gold. The beaming face of coach Rassie Erasmus showed his delight about the riches he has at his disposal.

A less happy man was Jake White, whose Bulls went down 21-16 in a nail-biting United Rugby Championship grand final at Loftus Versveld, also on Saturday.

Yet, even in defeat there were positives that showed this country is going to be difficult to dislodge as rugby’s best.

ALSO READ: Rugby bodies adopt new player welfare model, Currie Cup to kick off as planned

