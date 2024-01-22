WATCH: Teko Modise looking stylish and enjoying his time in Spain

The General, as he was fondly known to fans, is visiting Spain as part of Supersport and the Spanish league's Experience LaLiga.

Former South African footballer Teko Modise is in Spain for footballing reasons, but a look at his social media pages would have you thinking Teko is in Europe for modelling reasons given his style and fashion taste.

Dubbed the ‘LaLiga Experience’ the trip saw Modise visiting the Spanish city of Sevilla, where together with TV host Ariyiike Owolagba, visited Real Betis football club.

Real Betis took on Barcelona on Sunday in a home game which they lost. But prior to the game Teko and travelling mate Owolagba had a chance of being inside the Betis changeroom.

“I had a great time on the LaLiga Experience Streaming with Teko Modise and we got our signed customized Real Betis jersey courtesy of La Liga and Supersport,” said Owolagba in a post on Instagram.

In one video Teko has some time with former Arsenal player and now Betis defender, Héctor Bellerín. The two command respect for their fashion taste and unique style.

Post playing

Teko had a career most would envy, winning league trophies, a CAF Champion’s League medal, was a key member of Bafana Bafana’s 2010 Fifa World Cup squad and has numerous individual accolades.

“It’s very daunting when your next move is not set in stone. When I left football, I didn’t want to fall into a safe space such as coaching, because that wasn’t my passion and would be an environment that I’m already familiar with,” Teko said in an interview with GQ in late 2023.

Since retiring in the 2018/2019 season, Teko worked a bit for his last club Cape Town City and was later revealed as a Mamelodi Sundowns ambassador.

He has been one of Supersport’s soccer analysts and he also does commentary for the sport channel. His association with brands is second to none in South African football.

As an Orlando Pirate, Teko was McDonald’s ambassador for the 2010 Fifa World Cup and also served as an ambassador for Coca-Cola, Nike, Telkom and Samsung.

While sponsored by Nike, Modise was one of only 10 global stars selected by the sportswear manufacturer to wear a limited edition pink Mercurial SuperFly boot.

His global contemporaries included Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho and Didier Drogba, among others. In 2015, Teko left Nike and signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas. He is one of the faces of Puma.

