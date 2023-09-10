Three times Teko Modise’s fashion foot outshone his football foot

Teko Modise, a Mzansi football legend is a fashion icon who doesn't disappoint when it comes to style.

Football legend Teko Modise is making waves on the ‘socials’ as a style star.

Nicknamed the soccer legend known as the General and Dona, Teko Tsholofelo Modise (40) is currently a businessman, popular football television commentator, and owner of a talent agency and the face of and accessories company.

Formerly the poster boy for the South African Soccer World Cup in 2010 he’s transcended from the football field to the fashion field in perfect form. A boss in the ‘mswenko‘ (fashion) stakes, he never misses.

The Meadowlands-born former national Bafana football player is also currently an analyst for SuperSport and an ambassador for Sundown’s, which involves being part of the Sundown’s podcast.

Modise has emerged as a fashionista, standing out as one of the best-dressed soccer stars he’s often featured in fashion spreads for his distinct sense of style.

ALSO READ: Beach babe: Rachel Kolisi shows off SA flag bikini on Toulon beach

We take a look at some of Teko Modise’s best fashion looks so far

The Don

Modise graces Nounouce magazine’s spring fashion spread as the cover star in an announcement where the publication speaks of him breaking boundaries with his style, in boardrooms, on red carpets, and in the sports industry at large.

He wears a white linen blazer, blue linen trousers, a gold waistcoat shirt with an embossed design, and brown ‘toughee’ style shoes reminiscent of school shoes.

His torso tattoos peeking out over the shirt and a slender gold chain, are the ideal accessories.

This may seem like taking risks for a photoshoot but fashion is part of his persona. Teko can be seen at events pushing the fashion boundaries while maintaining his decorum.

On another cover, he takes it up a notch by wearing a David Tlale two-piece with a blazer and loose-fitting floral pants, with a bodice that has many divided.

Still, he has been applauded for bringing something different into the fashion world and breaking social structures.

This cover 👌🏾



Teko Modise looks good. 🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/rJcWz1svOj — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 7, 2023

An honorable mention goes to a look that combines a chocolate blazer and charcoal pants with a brown woolen turtle neck and a gold chain with a pendant – the ideal gentlemanly look.

Despite the addition of trinkets, Modise demonstrates that style does not require excessive accessorizing; keeping things clean and simple creates a sophisticated impression.

The styling has brought much positive commentary from fans who agree that he’s killing it in the fashion game.

That Teko Modise styling ATE😭😍 — sgebenga. sgebenga. (@_GhettoSmurf) September 4, 2023

Teko Modise is a fashion icon, that man can knit pieces together ekse, akhonto engamfaneli🔥🔥 — John Maseko (Pr.Eng) (@mjoniya_j) January 8, 2021

Casually cool

Silver is the colour of the season, thanks to singer Beyoncé making it a trend with her Renaissance concert but Modise seems to have forecast the trend before it was on trend.

In this look, he’s dressed in a silver jumper with a white tee, linen slacks, white sneakers, and a chocolate brown bomber jacket with subtly embossed patterns.

The slightly subdued ensemble is complemented by a night orange beanie that matches the neck of the jersey and the label on the jacket.

A fantastic addition to urban street style depending on where you wear it, the aesthetic can range from casual to eccentric.

Modise teaches us to be brave when selecting fashion pieces and to always have one stand-out item, such as a silver jersey or a multicolored beanie.

ALSO SEE: WATCH: Diana Ross sings happy birthday to Beyoncé in front of 60K people

The General

The suitable descriptor of this green suit is ‘General,’ which reminds us of a touch of military.

The ivy-green green suit, with tags on the shoulders that could represent an army general’s achievements, solidifies Modise’s reputation.

The tailored suit looks great with a Chinese collar shirt or, in this case, a black polo-neck jersey and pitch-black socks and shoes.

The outfit is from locally designed RFM tailored suits. He frequently wears pieces from the brand and can be seen in their blazers and suits on numerous postings and at events.

The blazer’s lapels and pockets add a personal touch to the elegant design.

A tip from Modise’s suit looks: Always get perfect tailoring suited to your body, height, shape, and size.

A good suit is meant to be fitted and not tight or too baggy.

NOW SEE: Everything you need to know about LaConco’s new reality show ‘Forever Thina’