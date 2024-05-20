WATCH: Trevor Noah at Anfield to bid farewell to Jürgen Klopp

The comedian from South Africa is a Liverpool supporter who has attended some of the English side’s games in the past.

South African comedian Trevor Noah was at Liverpool to bid farewell to Jürgen Klopp. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / Getty Images

There was some South African involvement at Anfield Stadium as Jürgen Klopp bid farewell to Liverpool fans on Sunday. Trevor Noah was part of the many wishing the German coach well after his nine-year stay at the club.

“You can speak in a German accent!” Klopp joked as he embraced the South African comedian who was wearing a Liverpool team jersey.

“You ready? I’ll show you on the Instagram tour,’ replied Noah. “Follow me!” said Klopp.

It was the German coach’s last day at Liverpool, after announcing that he’ll leave at the end of the season.

It was an emotional farewell for Klopp who has led the Reds to a Premier League title and a Champion’s League triumph, among other accolades, in his nine-year stay with the English club.

Noah is a supporter of Liverpool and said he was honoured to meet one of his favourite players Mohamed Salah at a Reds’ pre-season fixture in New Jersey in 2018.

The former Daily Show host also attended the Champions League final in Kiev that year, but Klopp’s side lost to Real Madrid after errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Noah will kick-off his Off The Record Tour next month in Singapore on 3 June. He will then return to Europe 12 days later for a show in Stockholm.

South Africans enjoy last day of EPL

South Africans in Mzansi also celebrated the last day of the English Premier League, as streaming platform Showmax hosted a watch party for a handful of football fans to watch the last day of the league under one roof.

The watch party as led by broadcaster and Liverpool fan Robert Marawa and comedian Skhumba Hlophe.

“The dignity of this farewell ceremony. What a winning Manager! Jürgen Klopp is the first Liverpool manager to win his last game in charge of the Reds since Matt McQueen in February 1928,” Marawa wrote on his social media.

Dignity and respect being accorded to @LFC boss Jurgen Klopp and the Team as the buses arrive at Anfield!!

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his 8 PL final day games (W6 D2), winning 6 of the last 7.@ShowmaxSport #ShowmaxPL pic.twitter.com/6807OJL1v9 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 19, 2024

Defending champions Manchester City were the eventual winners on the day, beating challengers Arsenal by two points. City beat West Ham while the Gunners also won their last game against Everton.

Pep Guardiola’s side became the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

