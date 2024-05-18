‘My dad’s a deadbeat, but I did well’ Dojacat calling out her South African father

Doja Cat and her biological father Dumisani Dlamini have had a topsy-turvy relationship for a while.

Doja Cat and her biological father Dumisani Dlamini.The US artist has called out the South African actor for being a deadbeat. Pictures: official_dumisanidlamini/Instagram

US music artist Doja Cat updated her bio on X (formerly known as Twitter) directly calling out her South African father, actor Dumisani Dlamini.

This isn’t the first time their none-existent relationship came under the spotlight.

In an interview with US broadcaster Ebro Darden on his Apple Music 1 show, Doja Cat, whose real name is Zandile Dlamini, opened up about her relationship with her dad.

“No, I’ve ever met my dad,” when the host asked.

When Ebro asked if she’s been to South Africa and whether she has any plans of going there, Doja responded said:

“I still haven’t [been]. I rely on my career to just throw me out to places. I don’t find pockets of time in my life. I can fly but I don’t like flying, especially long flights like that.”

Dlamini, who many will know from his work on tv shows such Isibaya and Yizo Yizo, was part of the cast of Sarafina! that was on Broadway in the late 80s.

Meeting actor Whoopi Goldberg who was on Sarafina!, Doja said she thought of her dad when she saw her.

“I’m just thinking about my dad because he was in Sarafina, so seeing and meeting you is like crazy,” said Doja a few years ago to Goldberg, who asked her dad’s name, when Doja told her Goldberg was shocked.

“Get out of her…a good man, really a good man,” said Goldberg.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve never met my dad’ – Doja Cat, daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini

Claiming Doja, from afar

Dlamini shares videos of Doja on his Instagram once in a while. In an interview with Metro FM in 2020 Dlamini said he’s been looking for his daughter for years and was being blocked from meeting Doja.

“I have tried to search for my baby and the company that runs her entertainment has been blocking me. They know that if I could get hold of her, maybe she will disappear from the picture … I know my daughter, wherever she is, is looking for me.”

In 2022 Dlamini was booked for an event in Soweto, but what was strange was how he was cringingly described on the event’s flyer as “Doja Cat’s father”.

In the same year, Dlamini shared a video of himself with the late Kwaito star Mampintsha.

In it, the Big Nuz artist says “When you get a chance to call her, tell her we want to make a song with her.”

Recently Dlamini showed his pride when he shared Doja Cat’s performance at Coachella fest, where she shared the stage with Mzansi group The Joy.

Dlamini gained prominence for portraying Crocodile in the 1992 musical film Sarafina! Additionally, he reprised this role in the Broadway adaptation of the production.

Speaking to media at the funeral of the Sarafina! creator Mbongeni Ngema earlier this year, Dlamini said there wouldn’t be a Doja Cat without Ngema.

#MbongeniNgema Actor Dumisani Dlamini popularly known as Crocodile in Sarafina & Chester in Yizo Yizo pays tribute to the late Madlokovu. He credits his success in the industry to Ngema. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/Iw0crC3s85 — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) January 5, 2024

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dumisani Dlamini agrees that there wouldn’t be Doja Cat without Mbongeni Ngema

BET Awards

Doja Cat is one of the leading nominees at this year’s BET Awards, which were announced recently.

She is nominated in the Best female R&B/pop artist, Best female hip-hop artist, her video Agora Hills was nominated in the Video of the Year category and also for the Viewer’s choice award.

South Africa’s Focalistic was recognised in the Best international act category while Makhadzi and Tyler will battle it out for the Viewer’s choice: best new international act.

NOW READ: WATCH: Doja Cat finds her Zulu roots at Coachella (VIDEO)