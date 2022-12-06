Who is Xoli Mfeka, Africa’s self-proclaimed ‘biggest porn star’?

Kaunda Selisho

She seemingly came out of nowhere and now, she is Africa’s self-proclaimed “biggest porn star.” Given the lack of statistical data to back up that claim, disputing that title is just as hard as backing it up, however, if you’re a fan of adult entertainment, there is no denying Xolisile ‘Xoli’ Mfeka’s impact.

Known for a pout that is just as plump and pillowy as her behind, Xoli Mfeka started out as a Herbalife distributor and social media sensation known for creating fitness content.

She also filmed herself having sex with one of her former partners and he allegedly leaked the video in an effort to shame her. However, the leaked video only piqued interest in her and she did not shy away from that interest.

When the OnlyFans platform boomed in South Africa, Mfeka, 27, was among the first wave of women to capitalise on the interest in the platform and the kind of content it has become known for.

While many have either lost interest, moved on to greener pastures or simply “fallen off”, Mfeka has remained steadfast.

Her commitment to being a “porn star” as she calls it seems to be paying off as she now headlines the cast of This Body Works For Me, a show that focuses on South African sex workers.

Although she is originally from KwaZulu Natal, she is based in Johannesburg. Her family – who is aware of what she does for a living – still live in her home province.

At the time of writing, she had a profile on damn near every platform you could think of, from YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat to Stripchat, OnlyFans, X-Videos and Pornhub.

In a past interview with Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho of Podcast and Chill, she estimated her income from Onlyfans at around R80 000 per month. And that is just OnlyFans. Her income from other platforms remains undisclosed.

Speaking to Drum Magazine last month, she confirmed that she is in a relationship, that her partner knows what she does for a living and that he has no problem with it.

This Body Works For Me

In the Showmax Original reality TV series This Body Works For Me, cast members Bubbly, Gina, Nelly, Primadonna, Samke, Wandi, and Xoli give viewers a first-hand look into their world as workers in the adult entertainment industry.

According to the streaming service, the episodes of This Body Works For Me also shed light on the women’s relationships with their partners, families and each other, as well as how they balance the challenges that come with everyday life.

“And of course, like any other reality show, This Body Works For Me showcases all the drama that will unravel among the cast. If you’re wondering if wigs will get snatched… It’s possible. From tears being shed to the outbreak of explicit arguments and physical altercations, each episode will have you on the edge of your seat.”

