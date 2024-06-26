Will Smith set for a BET performance as Makhadzi promises to bring award home

The 24th edition of the BET Awards will take place on Sunday, 30 June, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Will Smith is set for a performance at the BET Awards where Makhadzi will be in attendance. Makhadzi is a nominee. Pictures: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, makhadzisa/Instagram

Off the heels of the latest Bad Boys movie success, Will Smith has been announced as one of the performers at the upcoming BET Awards where he’s expected to share new music.

“From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honoured to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET Connie Orlando in a statement.

The last time Smith released new music was in 2017 and his last album was 2005’s Lost And Found.

The BET appearance follows Smith’s April cameo with J Balvin at Coachella, where he dressed in full Men in Black attire for Balvin’s UFO-themed set.

The new Bab Boys movie set new records for the franchise in Latin America and the Middle East with $10M and $9.5M, respectively which has triggered talks of a fifth edition.

“We’ve had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week,” said film producer Jerry Bruckheimer speaking to media.

Makhadzi aims for Viewer’s Choice

Makhadzi and Tyler will battle it out for the Viewer’s Choice: best new international act at this year’s BET Awards.

In an interview with Ayanda MVP on BET TV show Beats & Rhymes, Makhadzi shared her joy at the international recognition.

“I’m so happy, it feels unreal but it’s happening. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to say. BET is a big award, every artist needs it, they need a nomination,” she averred.

The award-winning muso recently had a send-off party in Tshwane at Propaganda nightclub before heading to the US to attend the awards.

“My send-off party on my birthday month this was the best present ever. Thank you for coming in numbers in this cold,” said Makhadzi.

“I am emotional, thanks for coming; I did receive your blessings. We are going to bring [it] back home. I believe.”

Makhadzi was selected as one of the performers at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration.

South Africa’s Focalistic is also a nominee in the Best International Act category while Doja Cat is one of the leading nominees at this year’s BET Awards.

She was nominated for the Best Female R&B/pop artist, and Best Female Hip-hop artist, her video Agora Hills was nominated in the Video of the Year category and also for the Viewer’s Choice award.

