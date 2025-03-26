Mudslinging in Tshwane as ANC and DA clash over the city’s governance

Accusations fly as the ANC claims the DA is disrupting progress, while the DA insists on exposing corruption.

A general view at the City of Tshwane council meeting on 24 November 2021, in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The ANC in Tshwane accuses the opposition DA of disrupting the extensive work the coalition government led by the ANC is undertaking in the city.

The ANC caucus said despite the former MMC of finance Jacqui Uys creating havoc, the ANC would stand firm in carrying out initiatives to provide financial relief for struggling families and businesses and amnesty for residents wanting an intervention to normalise their electricity and or water accounts.

Political disagreements and their impact

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said political parties have disagreements about pre-eminent agreements.

“It’s often a sign of the public experience citizens will have, which might be a good thing, as long as we learn from and understand it. Sometimes it can be insignificant and sometimes opportunist. That’s for the public to distinguish,” he said.

“The more they talk and fight the more we become aware of the warranted big issues,” he added.

ANC accuses DA of obstruction

ANC Tshwane caucus spokesperson Joel Masilela Kgomotso said Uys had struggled to accept her removal from office as MMC for finance and would stop at nothing to be disruptive.

Kgomotso said the ANC Greater Tshwane caucus noted the walkout of the DA councillors serving in the most crucial committee on finance over claims that reports were not served to committee members on time, which was untrue.

“The walkout led by Uys, who was MMC responsible for finance under the failed administration of the DA, is and was intended to frustrate the work of the council in unearthing the ills that have plunged the city’s finances to an all-time low.

“During her tenure as MMC for finance, the municipality under her leadership lost no less than R800 million.

“The numerous institutions, both domestic and international, which monitor the prudent usage of public funds made findings that are damning with many adverse since 2018 to date – findings from the auditor-general to Moody’s downgrading of the city,” he added.

Kgomotso also accused Uys of undermining the work done by the current administration in turning to the public protector at the same time the MMC launched the Incentive and Debt Relief Scheme and the valuation of properties for 2025-2026 to divert attention with “unfounded allegations”.

“The finance department under her political leadership deliberately did not intervene in many financial challenges that residents face.

“Instead, it embarked on projects such as Tshwane YaTima, targeting impoverished communities, even when those residents would have – through their ward councillors – expressed challenges over wrongful billing and a need for the city to intervene.“

Kgomotso said Uys and her team are hellbent on creating anarchy to stop any attempts by the current administration to resolve the problems that affect millions of residents in the city.

DA defends oversight role

But Uys said the DA will not sit by and allow ANC-implicated syndicates to run cadre networks that bleed the city coffers dry.

“The DA takes oversight very seriously and was ready to continue the oversight committee.

“However, since deputy mayor and MMC of finance Eugene Modise and the chief financial officer were not present, the chair postponed the meeting to be resumed at a time when those accountable can attend the meeting.

Ongoing tension

“We have to be reminded of exactly how former mayor Cilliers Brink was removed from office in September 2024.

“Brink was removed from office as a result of the DA loosening the ANC’s hands from the city’s coffers,” she said.

Uys said the DA will continue to ask the necessary questions in the Section 79 committee meetings, even if this causes upset within the ANC.

“We started exposing the ANC crony networks then and we are continuing now,” she said.

