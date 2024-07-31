Entertainment

Home » Entertainment

Avatar photo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Digital Journalist

6 minute read

31 Jul 2024

03:01 pm

Celeste: ‘Inspired by the late Brenda & The Big Dudes but it is still a normal comedy’

The comedian’s “Big Dudes” are some of the country's biggest comics.

Celeste-big dudes

Comics on the line-up for Celete’s show include Mpho Popps, Skhumba, Mojak Lehoko, Robby Collins, Sandile Makhanya and Ndumiso Lindi. Picture: celestentuli/Instagram

In a true sense of “teamwork makes the dream work” Brenda Fassie’s work with The Big Dudes packed a heavy punch with her rapturous vocals and their seasoned musicality.

Comedian Celeste Ntuli has taken inspiration from the collaborative nature of Brenda & The Big Dudes for her upcoming comedy special, Celeste & Da Big Dudes first happening at Durban’s ICC on 11 August and a week later at Kempton Park’s Emperor’s Palace.

The comedian’s “Big Dudes” are some of the country’s biggest comics.

“The Big Dudes represents the great comedians we have in a country. The line-up will always be with experienced comedians famous or not. As long as they’re funny in the game,” Ntuli told The Citizen.

Comics on the line-up for Celete’s show include Mpho Popps, Skhumba, Mojak Lehoko, Robby Collins, Sandile Makhanya and Ndumiso Lindi.

“The name was definitely inspired by the late Brenda & The Big Dudes but it is still a normal comedy show.”

Brenda & The Big Dudes was an 80s Pop band made up of Fassie on vocals, keyboard and synthesiser player Desmond Malotana, Dumisane Ngobeni on piano, drummer Job “Fats” Mlangeni, Rufus Klaas on guitar and David Mabaso.

Mabaso, who is a renowned bassist, is the remaining living member of the iconic pop band.

“We set a trend and left a stamp with Weekend Special because we were committed to what we were doing. The song is a hard act to follow and has outlived its remixes and cover versions because it is a genuine township original,” Mabaso said in 2013.

ALSO READ: Brenda Fassie remembered: 20 Years since her iconic legacy lives on [VIDEO]

Bongani Fassie’s blessing

2024 is a significant year in the life of the muso affectionately known as MaBrrr. Fassie would’ve turned 60 years old this and it marks 20 years since her passing.

The likes of Thandiswa Mazwai and Malcom Jiyane have paid homage to her legacy in the course of the year.

Brenda’s only child, Bongani has been on a media run speaking about her mother’s legacy and celebrating her life with her fans.

For her show at the ICC, Celeste received a blessing from Bongani even saying that Bongani’s endorsement of the show feels like it’s from Brenda herself.

“It was what I have been waiting for from anyone in her family or band members. It was even more special to not only get a nod but an approval from Bongani Fassie himself, I would like to believe it was an approval from the icon herself,” averred Celeste.

The comedian has previously made mention of how African audiences take time purchase tickets for shows, but she’s confident the audience will come in numbers seeing that she’s been promoting the show since early 2024.

“Ticket sales are not as slow since I have given people months to buy, understanding the economy I believe it will be sold. I urge people to go to Computicket for both Durban and Johannesburg shows. Cape Town show will be in December.”

NOW READ: Malcom Jiyane unknowingly pays tribute to MaBrrr in iconic year

Read more on these topics

Brenda Fassie comedy

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Thabo Bester takes legal action against ‘inhumane’ conditions at Kgosi Mampuru
Multimedia From gang den to sport haven: Businessman gives up on government and fixes community park (VIDEO)
Crime Criminals vandalise cemetery in search of valuables
Health Twice-yearly jab can prevent HIV, landmark study finds
Education Pretoria Girls High principal suspended amid racism probe

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES