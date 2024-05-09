Brenda Fassie remembered: 20 Years since her iconic legacy lives on [VIDEO]

Brenda's funeral was postponed by a week because Government officials were in Zurich as part of the country's bid to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

It has been two decades since Brenda Fassie died. Picture: Instagram

Today marks 20 years since South African icon Brenda Fassie passed away.

I remember, as a 13 year-old, seeing and hearing the news of her passing on all media outlets.

There are some flashbacks of former President Nelson Mandela visiting her in hospital before her passing.

Brenda’s funeral, which eventually took place in the Langa Township in Cape Town, was postponed by a week to allow government ministers to attend.

This is because both Mandela and then-President Thabo Mbeki, along with other government officials, were visiting Zurich as part of the country’s bid to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Ma Brrr the superstar

Affectionately known as ‘Ma Brrr’ her debut breakout hit with The Big Dudes, Weekend Special, became the fast-selling record in 1983.

Some of Brenda’s classic songs that still race out speakers include Nomakanjani, Vuli Ndlela and Black President.

Her bravado was unmatched. I often wonder how she would’ve taken to social media, with the personality she had.

When she sang at a concert marking the handover of power from former president Mandela to Mbeki, the cheers for Fassie were reported to be the loudest.

The 39-year-old pop diva initially collapsed at her home in Buccleuch 13 days before on April 26 in the arms of her brother.

Her death came after two weeks of national prayers and high-profile hospital visitations from former statesmen Mandela and Mbeki, amongst others.

A judicial inquiry into Fassie’s death was launched and the post-mortem revealed that her cause of death was cocaine she had used that morning. This was revealed seven months later at the Randburg magistrate’s court.

The circumstance of her demise gives a glimpse into the kind of life Fassie lived.

A book by former journalist Bongani Madondo titled I’m Not Your Weekend Special released in 2014, gives a clear picture of who the rambunctious superstar was.

The foreword was written by Hugh Masekela and the book contains contributions from people who knew Brenda in both her professional and personal capacities.

The collection includes reminiscences, criticism, elegies, essays and appreciation by friends, ex-lovers, critics, poets, academics and musicians, reflecting the endless and boundary-crossing legacy of Fassie.

Funny, crazy, poignant, insightful and tragic, I’m Not Your Weekend Special traces the highs and lows of Brenda’s life, celebrating the significance of this South African icon.

Brenda’s music only became available on streaming platforms in 2022.

Some of the albums that you can stream include No! No! Senore, from her Brenda and the Big Dudes era, Nomakanjani (1999), Ag Shame Lovey (1987), and Memeza, her 1998 pop album that included the classic “Vuli Ndlela.”

Brenda and the Big Dudes were together until 1987, when she broke away to pursue a solo career.

A mother

Brenda’s son, Bongani Fassie, paid homage to his mother in a post on X reflecting on her life on the 20th anniversary of her passing.

Brenda’s life will be celebrated at Bryanston nightclub, Tycoon.

“Not just my late mother, but a global icon in African pop music! It’s been 20 years since her passing, and her music still resonates with millions around the world. Let’s come together with fellow artists to celebrate her legacy, her passion, and the joy she brought to so many lives,” wrote Bongani.

