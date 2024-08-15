‘Ag I guess champions attract Champions’ Marc Lottering on being in Australia same time as Bokke and Dricus

Lottering is currently on tour with fellow comedian Alfred Adriaan. They have shows in Australia and New Zealand.

South Africans often make fun of the fellow citizens who’ve relocated to Australia for hopes of a better life. But if there was a time to be a South African Down Under, it’s probably this week.

Mzansi comic Marc Lottering has serendipitously found himself in Australia, the same time as the Springboks are in the country for their two Rugby Championship matches against the Aussies while South African Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dricus du Plessis defends his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya.

“It’s purely coincidental that we are here with Dricus and the Bokke! Ag I guess champions attract Champions,” Lottering said to The Citizen.

“There are so many South Africans living here. It’s simply not safe to skinner [gossip] in Afrikaans anywhere! When I least expect it someone comes up to me and says Aweh my Broer!”

Touring

The seasoned entertainer is in Australia for tour alongside fellow comic, Alfred Adriaan.

“Alfred called me a few months ago to ask about collaboration. He says he was on his second glass when he called. I don’t think he expected me to say yes!”

They first performed in Perth earlier this week and will have another show in Sydney in the next few days and their time in Australia will end next week after shows in Melbourne and Brisbane and then they jet off to New Zealand.

“We opened at The Regal Theatre in Perth two days ago and it was fabulous! We had Siya and some of the Springbok squad in the audience so of course it was magical,” averred Lottering.

Supporting from afar

Because their itinerary next takes them to Sydney, they will miss the anticipated fight between fight between Du Plessis and Adesanya as well as the Bok’s second game against the Wallabies, which are both taking place in Perth.

“We unfortunately can’t be at the fight or the games as we are now in Sydney. But we’ll find a festive SA bar and watch from there.”

This isn’t Lottering’s first time playing shows in Australia and New Zealand, he’s toured the countries several of times but has become sagacious with age.

“It’s always good to be back,” said Lottering.

“I used to also party a lot whilst here, but I’m wiser now. I prefer to do things that I will remember next week. Also, partying up a storm will literally bring your South African credit to its knees. I’ve learnt the hard way.”

But he admits that Australian Asian food is his Achilles heel. “I eat a lot when I’m in Australia. Particularly Asian food, [I’m] spoilt for choice here.”

