Celine Dion’s heart will go on, but not at Trump’s rallies

'I have to say using the Titanic theme song for the Trump campaign is very appropriate for this sinking political campaign,"'a social media user commented.

Celine Dion singing at the Paris Olympics.

At the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Celine Dion dazzled the crowd in a sequined silk georgette Dior Couture gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Picture: X/Celine Dion

Celine Dion took a dig at Donald Trump on Saturday for using her iconic song from the movie Titanic at a campaign rally without permission.

The former president played the 1997 hit My Heart Will Go On during a rally in Montana on Friday and also displayed a video of Dion performing the song.

Dion’s management and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, released a statement on X, clarifying that the use of the song and video was “in no way” authorised. The statement emphasised that “Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use… And really, THAT song?”

Social media users quickly drew comparisons between Trump’s campaign and the ill-fated ship from James Cameron’s film.

One user reacted with: “Thank you. On the other hand, Trump’s campaign is the Titanic,” while another wrote: “We really have to ask ourselves if the Trump campaign can… go on.”

“I have to say using the Titanic theme song for the Trump campaign is very appropriate for this sinking political campaign,” another used commented.

Trump has been facing challenges in his campaign since Kamala Harris stepped in as the Democratic candidate, replacing Joe Biden, who withdrew from the race in late July. Harris, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, has gained significant momentum, putting Trump on the defensive.

Dion shines at Paris 2024 Olympics

My Heart Will Go On, from Dion’s album Let’s Talk About Love and the Titanic soundtrack, became one of the best-selling songs of all time. It sold 18 million copies and won numerous awards, including an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and several Grammys.

At 56, Dion recently cancelled a series of concerts due to an autoimmune disorder. However, she thrilled fans by performing at the opening of the Paris Olympics last month, singing from the Eiffel Tower.

READ NOW: Fans moved by Celine Dion’s seizure footage [VIDEO]

Additional source: AFP

