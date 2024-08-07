Tom Cruise to thrill with epic stunt at Paris 2024 Olympics closing

US media reported that Cruise has been preparing a spectacular stunt to pick up the Olympic flag and transfer it to LA.

Tom Cruise watches the victory ceremony of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: AFP

Tom Cruise is set to perform a death-defying stunt on the roof of the Stade de France, making Sunday’s Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony unforgettable as Los Angeles receives the five rings flag.

Two weeks after the unprecedented complexity of the opening ceremony along the River Seine, high expectations surround the concluding show.

The closing ceremony will be shorter and held in a more traditional manner at France’s national stadium.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly has revealed it will blend “wonder” with “dystopia,” suggesting darker elements compared to the joyful and irreverent tone of the opening ceremony, which drew a record audience of over a billion worldwide.

Jolly called the Games a “fragile monument” and imagined them being “rebuilt in a distant future.”

One sequence will feature “travellers from another space-time who arrive on earth and discover vestiges from the history of the Olympics,” with acrobats restoring the famous five rings of the Games.

The ceremony is expected to include over 100 dancers, circus artists, and other performers. It promises aerial displays, giant sets, and spectacular lighting.

The giant logo of the 2024 Olympic games in front of the city hall in Paris. Picture: iStock

Stunt by Cruise to bridge Paris and LA Olympics

The opening ceremony featured stars like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, with some more celebrities expected on Sunday.

Cruise, having attended several Olympic events, is seen as a fitting link between Paris and the 2028 Los Angeles Games. US media reported that he has been preparing a spectacular stunt to pick up the Olympic flag and transfer it to LA.

Hollywood stars like Snoop Dogg, Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, and Sharon Stone, who have been attending the Games, might also play a role. There are unconfirmed rumours that Beyoncé, a fervent supporter of the US team on social media, may perform.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that Air and Phoenix, two of France’s biggest musical exports, are already lined up to play.

Organisers aim to avoid repeat of controversy

Organisers will be keen to avoid a repeat of the controversy from the opening ceremony. This included a sequence with drag queens that some felt mocked the Biblical story of the Last Supper.

They clarified it was a reference to Greek gods. Nevertheless, Jolly and his team faced online harassment, leading to police investigations and criticism from President Macron.

