‘Nobody deserves to go through this’ – Fans moved by Celine Dion’s seizure footage [VIDEO]

The singer was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022.

In her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, the global superstar offers fans a glimpse inside her health battle.

Released on 25th June this year, the documentary offers a candid portrayal of Celine Dion’s battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare brain condition that leads to uncontrollable muscle spasms and stiffness.

In a touching clip from the documentary shared widely on social media, Dion is seen experiencing a severe seizure.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Grammy award and Billboard Icon winning singer Celine Dion released this heartbreaking footage of her going through an intense seizure in her new documentary “I Am Celine Dion.”



On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion announced she had been diagnosed with stiff-person… pic.twitter.com/CjQs4p0pfs July 8, 2024 Fans have since flooded social media with messages of support for the singer.

Dom commented on X: “I hope she has the help she needs,”

“Nobody deserves to go through this. Nobody,” Princes Tiabeanie wrote.

Good health is underrated.



I hope she gets better soon.



I love her so much — Rita (@RitableP) July 9, 2024

Impact on Celine Dion’s career and personal life

During a recent interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, Dion candidly discussed how stiff person syndrome has impacted her life and career.

She revealed that the condition affects her ability to perform, describing the sensation as being “like someone is strangling you.”

“It’s hard to do a show; it’s hard to cancel a show. I’m working hard every day. I miss it so much; I miss the people. If I can’t fly, I will run; if I can’t run, I will walk; and if I can’t walk, then I will crawl, but I won’t stop,” she said.

The 56-year-old highlighted that the spasms can occur unpredictably throughout her body, including her spine and abdominal area.

“If I cook, my hands will get in a position where they’re cramping, but it’s in a position where you can’t unlock them,” she explained.

The singer also disclosed the severity of her condition, sharing that she once suffered broken ribs due to its effects.

Celine Dion singing "WHO I AM" pic.twitter.com/hhSVMcMq2K — Celine Dion Icon (@celinedionlcon) July 2, 2024

