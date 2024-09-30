Chris Brown in SA: Performance date and venue announced

The 'King of R&B', Chris Brown, will take to the stage in South Africa for one show only...Get the details here.

Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on 3 August 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Mindy Small/Getty Images/AFP

Award-winning R&B mega-star Chris Brown has given the Mother City the cold shoulder, opting to wow the crowds in Johannesburg with his Breezy in South Africa concert.

Heading to Instagram, the global music sensation announced that he will be performing in Mzansi on Saturday, 14 December at the FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg.

Brown, whose music is a mix of R&B, afrobeat, hip-hop and dancehall, posted that ticket sales for his much-anticipated concert will kick off on Thursday, 3 October at 10am.

What damage the price of a ticket to see the music artist in action will do to fans’ pockets, however, remains to be seen…

‘Breezy in Joburg’ – Chris Brown coming to the City of Gold

“Breezy in Jo’burg ❤️ Johannesburg, SA December 14th, 2024. Tickets on sale Thursday Oct 3rd 10am,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Chris Brown back in SA after a decade

Brown is the third biggest R&B singer of the past decade behind Rihanna and Drake, according to The Standard.

This will mark Brown’s first performance in South Africa in nearly a decade.

He has toured the country before, including his 2012 Carpe Diem world tour and The Chris Brown Experience Tour in 2021, wowing the crowds with his high-energy performance and signature dance moves.

Call for a petition to include Cape Town

His Cape Town fans were up in arms on social media, about Brown’s decision to exclude them from seeing him perform in the flesh.

So much so that some are even calling for a petition to be drawn up for the star to add Cape Town.

yumnahoorzook: “Petition to come to CAPE TOWN as well”.

melissag_sasman: “Chris, majority of your South African fans are in Cape Town”.

Johannesburg fans were of course overjoyed with the announcement…

To do list –

* See Chris Brown in JHB!!!! pic.twitter.com/ggAhaQQjEX — Big Body Benz💋 (@Puddles_BandzZ) September 30, 2024

Chris Brown: History of violence to spiritual transition with 11:11?

Despite his well-documented history of run-ins with the law and violent behaviour – which include assaulting his former girlfriend Rihanna on their way to the Grammy Awards in 2009 – the artist’s career has continued to flourish, with 11:11 being his latest album.

The album – which was released in November last year – is Brown’s eleventh studio album and features spots from Future, Fridayy and Byron Messia, as well as Afrobeats stars Davido and Lojay.

The numerology-inspired release was named after a time of supposed spiritual significance and transition and follows on from the wildly popular Breezy, which earned the R&B star’s 20th Grammy nomination to date.

