Chris Brown is coming to South Africa

The international superstar announced the news on his social media platforms!

Chris Brown has announced that he is coming to South African. Picture: Getty Images North America/AFP/File/Jason Merritt

American singer Chris Brown sent fans into a frenzy after announcing that he is coming to South Africa.

The Ten Toes hitmaker shared the news on his Instagram stories, also revealing that he will be going to Brazil as well.

The multi-award-winning musician did not share dates or other details of his visit.

However, the news has sparked a whirlwind of excitement across social media platforms, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for the singer’s arrival.

“Chris Brown is coming to SA. Let me go sell my kidney because I’d do anything to hear his residuals live,” Siyah said on X.

CHRIS BROWN IS COMING TO SA 😭😭😭😭😭😭 let me go sell my kidney cause I’d do anything to hear residuals live! 😩🥹 pic.twitter.com/yjAdyQcFKk — 𝕊 𝕚 𝕪 𝕒 𝕙 (@TheRealSiyah) September 24, 2024

David wrote: “I’m happy Chris Brown is heading to SA. That’s literally the headquarters of his fanbase in Africa. So many R&B artists there are inspired by him too.”

I’m happy Chris Brown is heading to SA. That’s literally the headquarter of his fanbase in Africa. So many R&B artistes there inspired by him too🇿🇦🤍 September 24, 2024

Chris Brown coming to South Africa?? Yoh there goes my mom’s fridge 😩 pic.twitter.com/cw7bB4JrVq — Heart Fairy ✨ (@B_Yandaa) September 24, 2024

There goes my two-pot for 2025, 2026 and 2027.



Chris Brown, baby, I am there!!!! pic.twitter.com/i72zyZ2z1s — Tumi Nkosi (@TumiNkosi) September 24, 2024

Recent international acts in South Africa

The news of Chris Brown’s visit comes shortly after the country hosted Busta Rhymes, Jason Derulo, and Jill Scott at the DStv Delicious Festival.

The unforgettable celebration of music, food, and culture took place last weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Thousands of festival-goers enjoyed world-class performances, with Jason Derulo delivering his signature high-energy set and Jill Scott captivating the audience with her soulful performance—not forgetting Busta Rhymes’s thrilling dynamic raps.

American rapper Busta Rhymes gave a heartfelt shoutout to singer Janet Jackson during his performance at the DStv Delicious Fest in Joburg. He also paid tribute to Janet’s late brother, Tito Jackson, who recently passed away.#DStvDeliciousFestival2024 @News24 @news24life_ pic.twitter.com/SaO6EPvxCL September 21, 2024

