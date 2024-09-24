Celebs And Viral

24 Sep 2024

05:47 pm

Chris Brown is coming to South Africa

The international superstar announced the news on his social media platforms!

Chris Brown tour

Chris Brown has announced that he is coming to South African. Picture: Getty Images North America/AFP/File/Jason Merritt

American singer Chris Brown sent fans into a frenzy after announcing that he is coming to South Africa.

The Ten Toes hitmaker shared the news on his Instagram stories, also revealing that he will be going to Brazil as well.

The multi-award-winning musician did not share dates or other details of his visit.

However, the news has sparked a whirlwind of excitement across social media platforms, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for the singer’s arrival.

Chris Brown is coming to SA. Let me go sell my kidney because I’d do anything to hear his residuals live,” Siyah said on X.

David wrote: “I’m happy Chris Brown is heading to SA. That’s literally the headquarters of his fanbase in Africa. So many R&B artists there are inspired by him too.”

Recent international acts in South Africa

The news of Chris Brown’s visit comes shortly after the country hosted Busta Rhymes, Jason Derulo, and Jill Scott at the DStv Delicious Festival.

The unforgettable celebration of music, food, and culture took place last weekend at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Thousands of festival-goers enjoyed world-class performances, with Jason Derulo delivering his signature high-energy set and Jill Scott captivating the audience with her soulful performance—not forgetting Busta Rhymes’s thrilling dynamic raps.

