Infantino confirms next Fifa World Cup will have Super Bowl-style halftime show [VIDEO]

The Fifa World Cup final will take place in New York, New Jersey, in 2026 and Global Citizen will produce the half-time show.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino with actor Hugh Jackman at Global Citizen Festival in New York. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The next Fifa World Cup will have a halftime show, similar to the the Super Bowl.

This will be produced by Global Citizen, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Global Citizen will produce the half-time show – it’s the first time that this happens – in the final here New York New Jersey in 2026,” said Infantino, speaking at the Global Citizen Festival hosted on Saturday night in New York.

Fifa and Global Citizen partnership

Essentially this partnership means the international advocacy organisation, whose goal is to end extreme poverty, have been granted the rights to produce the first-ever half-time show.

The Fifa World Cup final will be in the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July 2026.

The four-year partnership, which also includes the Fifa Club World Cup 2025, means football fans will be able to support Global Citizen via a series of initiatives which aim to positively change the lives of millions, such as ensuring children worldwide have access to education.

“We want to end extreme poverty. We want to educate. This is part of our DNA at Fifa and, strategically, I’m so happy and so proud that we’ve been able to conclude this partnership.”

Just as music has the power to change the world, sport does too. At #GlobalCitizenFestival, we announced a four year partnership with FIFA to mobilize football fans globally to help end extreme poverty. pic.twitter.com/sscxAKJvDu — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 28, 2024

“To announce it here at Central Park with Global Citizen – we are a global organisation, an organisation full of global citizens as well – it’s really unique, it’s a very emotional moment and I’m really happy and proud for this partnership, and my thanks go to Global Citizen and to Hugh Evans and to everyone.”

As Infantino said, this will be a first for the sport. The Super Bowl halftime show is a long running tradition for the National Football League (NFL).

For the popular American sport, the Super Bowl halftime performance is collaboration between the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music.

📹🏟️ Relive the best moments from last night's #FIFACWC venue unveiling!#TakeItToTheWorld — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) September 29, 2024

Roc Nation is a full-service management, music publishing, and entertainment company founded by US rapper Jay-Z.

US rap artist Kendrick Lamar was confirmed as the next halftime performer at the Super Bowl LIX.

This is set to take place in February 2025 in New Orleans.

Doja rocks Global Citizen

Doja Cat was one of the standout performers at Global Citizen festival. She also gave a moving speech that spoke on the atrocities happening in Israel, Ukraine, Sudan and DR Congo.

The crisis in the DRC alone has resulted in the internal displacement of 7.2 million people since March 2024.

Doja Cat speaks on the millions of children and woman suffering in Sudan and Gaza #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/6KGXXs1yGd — ۟ (@DojaArchives) September 29, 2024

“Right now, millions of men, women, and children in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, the Congo, and all across the world are suffering. In times like this, it is important to remember that together, we have the power to bring change, love, light, and hope to those who need it most,” she said.

Doja Cat particularly made South Africans proud with her Mzansi-flag frock. Real name Zandile Dlamini, Doja Cat’s father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini.

