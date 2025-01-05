Denzel Washington given Presidential Medal of Freedom weeks after being baptised and getting minister’s license [VIDEO]

Just before celebrating his 70th birthday, Washington was baptised and received his minister’s license

Actor Denzel Washington receiving his Presidential Medal of Freedom from outgoing US President Joe Biden. Picture: Tom Brenner / Getty Images

US actor Denzel Washington was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by outgoing President Joe Biden, this comes just weeks after the award-winning thespian was baptized and got his minister’s license.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honour, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

Denzel honoured

“Denzel Washington is considered one of the greatest actors of our time, with over four decades on screen and stage,” said the speaker introducing the actor before Biden bestowed the medal on him.

“His portrayal of iconic figures and everyday people have earned him wide acclaim that includes two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and a Tony Award so far,”

“The admiration of audiences and peers is only exceeded by that of the countless young people he inspires. With unmatched dignity, extraordinary talent and unflinching faith in God and family, Denzel Washington himself is a defining character of the American story.”

Loud cheers from the room ensued as Biden placed the medal on the 70-year-old actor.

Other notable recipients of the medal were U2 singer Bono, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, “Science Guy” Bill Nye, former basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Footballer Lionel Messi also received the medal, although he wasn’t present to accept it.

Baptism

It has been an eventful past few weeks for Washington. In November The Gladiator II, in which he stars, was released worldwide with his performance being the standout in the film.

Just before celebrating his 70th birthday, Washington was baptised and received his minister’s license in New York City’s Kelly Temple.

The church’s Archbishop, Christopher Bryant celebrated Washington’s spiritual milestone in a post on Facebook.

“We celebrate the addition of Minister Denzel Washington into the clergy, having received his minister’s license in the Church of God in Christ today, in a truly uplifting moment,” Bryant averred.

Washington’s wife of more than 40 years Pauletta, spoke at the church ceremony after the baptism.

“You are the head of our house and have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children, who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

