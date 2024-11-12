‘I don’t think it’s possible to beat the first one’ UFC champion Dricus du Plessis on Gladiator sequel [VIDEO]

Held on a Sunday afternoon at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, the screening of Gladiator 2 at NuMetro was the first in the world.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis said the producer of the Gladiator movie sequel was brave in creating a follow-up to the classic film.

“It’s a really tough movie to do. They asked me when I walked in, what I am expecting…and to be quite honest with you, I don’t think it’s possible to beat the first one,” said du Plessis at the screening of Gladiator II.

Gladiator 2

Directed by Ridley Scott, Gladiator II is a sequel to the 2000 classic led by Russell Crowe which was also directed by Scott.

In this edition, years after witnessing the death of the adored Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

“[It’s] very brave what these guys are really trying to make the sequel. I’m really excited to find out, I think it’s going to be incredible. The first Gladiator movie shaped so many thoughts and views.”

Du Plessis walked into the theatre to the sound of Eye of the Tiger, with his UFC Middleweight belt over his shoulder.

The screening was also attended by Rugby player Elton Jantjies.

Dricus’ strong will

Du Plessis successfully defended his title against Nigerian-New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya in August.

In an interview on the Joe Rogan podcast, Adesanya lauded his South African counterpart’s strong will.

Rogan asked if the fighter, also known as Stylebender, felt fatigued at some point in his fight with the South African.

“Nah…there was one point in the third round where me and him really put it on and we kind of had this like lowkey agreement like ‘okay, you’re f#!#ed, I’m f#!#ed let’s chill for a little bit,” said Adesanya.

“And then round four I think I came out like cool, bam, bam and I did that sprawl on him. But, again, he’s so stubborn. Literally he shot, I sprawled and my hips hit the back of his head into the mat.”

“He finally decided to get up slowly and I tried to attack him and he just threw, not to try and hit me but he just threw to stop my momentum and, yeah, he’s a guy with strong will. I can respect that.”

