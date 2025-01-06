Colin Farrell more grateful than proud of his Golden Globe award for his role on ‘The Penguin’ [VIDEO]

This is Farrell’s third Golden Globes award, and the actor joked that someone would think they were fixed.

Actor Collin Farrell with his Golden Globe award for his role on The Penguin. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/Instagram

Colin Farrell has won a Gold Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot in the TV series The Penguin.

Farrell said he remains grateful to be acting after a career of nearly three decades. “I’m grateful that I get the opportunity to do it,” he said speaking to the media.

Held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Golden Globes are in the second year after a revamp.

This follows a Los Angeles Times expose in 2021 that showed the awards’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), had no black members.

The Penguin is a crime drama developed by Lauren LeFranc for HBO.

It is based on the DC Comics character of the same name; it is a spin-off from The Batman (2022).

Set after the events of the film, the series follows Oz Cobb’s rise to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

Farrell’s third Golden Globe

Such was Farrell’s acting that the brilliant makeup done to transform him into the Penguin seems secondary.

It’s all in the mannerisms. It’s in the way he looks at people while speaking to different characters in the story that Farrell shows his dexterity as a thespian.

You completely forget that it’s the Irish actor playing the role. It’s in how the character limps less when he’s around people which speaks to Oz’s self-image issues, despite his palpable bravado.

“I love working with actors, I love working with directors, I love working with crew members, I love working with production design, with makeup departments, with wardrobe…I love being just one spoke in a many-spoken wheel of bringing these stories to screen.”

This is Farrell’s third Golden Globes Award, and the actor joked that someone would think they were fixed.

“The Golden Globes have been very good to me over the years, they really have. They’ve been generous to me. One would think there was a fix.”

Farrell’s gratitude, not pride

Farrell’s first Golden Globe Award was in 2009 for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for In Bruges.

He said he was not allowing himself to feel proud after winning the award.

“That was a big one. But even then, I remember in an interview being asked…there’s so much beyond my comprehension at play,” he said.

“I mean, we can all work as hard as we do given whatever opportunities we are given in life, but there’s so many things that arrive us at those opportunities that are beyond our control that we’ll never be able to measure, never be able to quantify, never be able to prove the existence of.

“So, that’s why I don’t feel too much pride in myself.”

“I just feel, honest to God, just grateful that I get to go to work, most of the time with people, who I end up having real affection for. Bringing these scripts to life is such a joy.”

The Penguin‘s Cristin Milioti was pipped to the Best Actress in a Limited Series by Jodie Foster for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country.

Night’s big winners

Emilia Perez and The Brutalist were the big film winners at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, with Shogun and Baby Reindeer leading the field for TV.

Emilia Perez, an operatic musical which tells the story of a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, was named Best Comedy or Musical.

The show was also awarded the best non-English language film and won the best song, while star Zoe Saldana picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress.

