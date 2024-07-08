Minions mayhem: ‘Despicable Me 4’ dominates box office with $75M debut

"This is an outstanding opening for the 4th episode of an animation series, ranking only behind Toy Story 4," said box office analyst David A. Gross.

In Despicable Me 4, Gru, Lucy, and their family welcome a new member, Gru Jr., who quickly becomes a handful for his dad. Picture: IMDb

The animated comedy Despicable Me 4 rose to the top of the North American box office on its first weekend in theatres, according to figures from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations published on Sunday.

Since its Friday release by Universal Pictures, the fourth major instalment of the Minions universe, which features Will Ferrell voicing a new villain, has generated $75 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

“This is an outstanding opening for the 4th episode of an animation series, ranking only behind Toy Story 4,” said box office analyst David A. Gross.

In Despicable Me 4, Gru, Lucy, and their family welcome a new member, Gru Jr., who quickly becomes a handful for his dad. They face a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, and his girlfriend Valentina, which forces the family to go on the run. The film marks Gru’s thrilling return after seven years, filled with Minion chaos and an adventurous saga.

Rankings at the box office

In second place with $30 million was Inside Out 2, the coming-of-age Disney and Pixar film, which was knocked off the top spot after enjoying three consecutive weekends there.

Apocalyptic horror A Quiet Place: Day One was in third place after taking in $21 million with its story of New Yorkers who must remain silent to survive an invasion by extraterrestrial creatures with acute hearing.

“MaXXXine,” a slasher that sees a mysterious killer stalking an aspiring actress in Hollywood, took fourth place with $6.7 million in ticket sales.

Will Smith’s action-comedy Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which also stars Martin Lawrence, took the last top five spot as it earned $6.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One ($5.5 million)

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot ($3.2 million)

Kalki 2898 AD ($1.9 million)

The Bikeriders ($1.3 million)

Kinds of Kindness ($860,000.

Watch the Despicable Me 4 trailer below:

NOW READ: ‘Damaged’: A Samuel L Jackson thriller that falls flat